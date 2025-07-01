The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) of the African Union (AU) has officially launched the “My Africa, My Future” Civil Society Compendium—a groundbreaking initiative aimed at showcasing the powerful role civil society organizations (CSOs) across Africa and the diaspora play in advancing justice and reparations.

The Compendium is part of ECOSOCC’s commitment to strengthening the African Union’s connection with its people and is aligned with the AU’s 2025 Theme of the Year, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

The ‘My Africa My Future Compendium’ (MAMF) was conceived 25th May 2025, as part of the Africa Day commemoration. The Compendium represents ECOSOCC’s commitment to make civil society visible, valued, and heard. This initiative creates a space for civil society to tell its own stories, share its solutions, and shape continental and global policy conversations from the grassroots.

As a digital and physical repository of civic excellence, My Africa, My Future will catalogue a wide range of impactful CSO-led initiatives, encourage interregional learning, and build a legacy of civil society action that will inform Africa’s development for years to come.

“With ‘My Africa, My Future,’ we are not only documenting action, but we are also acknowledging and elevating the indispensable role of civil society in shaping Africa’s future,” said William Carew, ECOSOCC’s Head of Secretariat. “This Compendium is a platform for recognition, and above all, for solidarity. It’s time the world hears the collective voice of African civil society on justice and reparations—clear, united, and unstoppable.”

The initiative invites CSOs from across Africa and the global African diaspora to submit their work, with a focus on projects that champion justice and reparative action. Selected contributions will be featured in the inaugural edition of the Compendium and serve as inspiration for replication, scaling, and policy alignment.

Through this initiative, ECOSOCC aims to:

Spotlight diverse CSO-led initiatives aligned with the AU 2025 Theme of the Year;

Promote interregional learning by sharing replicable models and strategies;

Build a lasting archive of civil society contributions across Africa and the diaspora;

Amplify the collective impact of CSOs, activists, researchers, and communities under ECOSOCC.

In the exercise of its mandate of connecting the African Union, ECOSOCC champions numerous initiatives throughout the year; be it through advocacy or awareness raising, ECOSOCC has always been at the forefront of bringing AU policies and programmes at the grassroots.

As a result of these engagements, many CSOs have reported, quite sporadically though, to ECOSOCC about their very laudable programs to support the AU’s Agenda 2063 but most importantly, the annual AU Theme of the Year.

Join the Movement. Shape the Narrative. Share Your Impact.

To contribute to the “My Africa, My Future” Compendium, CSOs are encouraged to visit https://ecosocc.au.int/en/mamf/call and submit their initiatives for inclusion.