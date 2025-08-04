As part of its civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) actions, the 9th Ghanaian contingent (GHANCOY 9) deployed within the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) carried out a major humanitarian operation on Thursday, July 31st 2025 at Farafenni high school, located some 115 km from Barra.

Led by its commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Ronne Yaw Agbemafle, the unit handed out a batch of essential supplies to pupils: stationery, reading books and sanitary towels. This initiative aims to support the students’ academic progress while contributing to their personal well-being, particularly that of young girls.

In his speech, Lieutenant-Colonel Agbemafle explained that this gesture was part of the contingent’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations, encouraging girls’ education and promoting social inclusion within host communities.

The school’s principal, Mr. Abdou Gigo, hailed the support as valuable and timely, stressing its immediate impact on student motivation and academic success. He also emphasized the added value of the health awareness campaign organized at the same time.

One of the highlights of the day was an interactive session on menstrual hygiene, led by Captain Victoria Yayira Galley, aimed at girls. The aim was to break down the taboos surrounding menstruation, promote better menstrual health management, boost self-confidence and limit truancy.

This operation is part of the overall strategy of ECOMIG (ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia), the regional military mission deployed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to consolidate peace, stability and development in The Gambia. Through its local actions, GHANCOY 9 illustrates the importance of dialogue, listening to and supporting local communities as a lever for peace-building.