The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level is holding its 54th Ordinary Session today,18th of June 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

During the meeting, Ministers will consider the report of the 42nd Session of the MSC at the Ambassadorial Level, along with memoranda on the political, security, and humanitarian situations in the Region. Key updates will include the transition process in the Republic of Guinea, negotiations with Burkina Faso, Republics of Mali, and Niger, as well as maritime security, counterterrorism and organised crime, among other pressing matters.

In his welcome address, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted that the 54th Ordinary Session of MSC convenes at a defining moment as ECOWAS marks its 50th anniversary. President Touray commended Member States for their unwavering commitment to peace, security and regional stability, noting that despite persistent challenges, the Community remains resilient and unified.

He emphasised the Council’s enduring contribution to maintaining security over the past 25 years and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening the regional peace and security architecture, improving communication to counter misinformation, and preserving the achievements of the Community amidst growing geopolitical complexities.

“For over 25 years, the Mediation and Security Council has contributed immensely to the security and stability of our region, through its numerous sessions. Therefore, in celebrating the Golden Jubilee, we must recognise the contribution of this august body to the Community,” President Touray added.

H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level, welcomed delegates to Abuja and acknowledged their continued dedication to strengthening peace, security, and democratic governance in West Africa. He outlined the Council’s focus on key regional priorities, including political transitions, upcoming elections, maritime security, terrorism, organised crime and financial transparency.

Ambassador Tuggar also highlighted progress on the Early Warning and Response Centres, the launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy, and the completion of the Lungi Military Logistics Depot, a milestone in operationalising the ECOWAS Standby Force.

He further underscored the need for collective ownership of regional initiatives and cautioned against restrictive policies that could hinder trade and investment opportunities vital to the region’s prosperity.

“In these challenging times, our ability to come together to consult, collaborate and take decisive action remains vital to advancing peace, security and good governance across our region,” he added.

A report will be adopted by the Ministers at the end of the MSC Session and presented to the Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, scheduled to take place in Abuja from the 19th to 20th of June 2025.