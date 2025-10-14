From the 25th of September to the 3rd of October 2025, the ECOWAS Representation in Benin conducted a large-scale awareness campaign on menstrual hygiene management (MHM) and distributed 5,000 reusable sanitary towel kits in the municipalities of Zè and Djidja, as part of the implementation of the project ‘Support for Benin’s initiatives to raise awareness among young girls about good personal and menstrual hygiene practices and promote ECOWAS among young people’ funded by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

This initiative follows on from the training of trainers sessions organised from 16 to 19 September 2025 in Zè and Djidja for around 20 participants from the departmental social affairs and secondary education services. These trainers then visited 10 general education colleges in the municipality of Zè and 13 colleges and vocational training centres in the municipality of Djidja to raise awareness among young girls about reproductive health, menstrual hygiene management and the sustainable use of reusable sanitary pads.

These activities not only improved the knowledge of more than 5,000 young girls on good hygiene practices, but also strengthened their self-esteem and dignity, thereby contributing to a reduction in school absenteeism related to menstruation.

As part of a monitoring and encouragement initiative, His Excellency Mr Amadou DIONGUE, Ambassador and ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, conducted a field visit on the 2nd and 3rd of October 2025 to Zè and Djidja respectively. This visit brought together several key players, including the Departmental Directors of Social Affairs and Secondary Education, teams of trainers, and the heads of the beneficiary establishments.

On the sidelines of this mission, the Resident Representative paid courtesy visits to the Mayors of the municipalities of Zè and Djidja. The latter, who was unable to attend, was represented by his first deputy. These exchanges provided an opportunity to commend the commitment of the local authorities and to reaffirm ECOWAS’s commitment to local cooperation, which is the foundation of ECOWAS of the Peoples.

Through this action, ECOWAS is demonstrating its willingness to go beyond institutions to reach out to citizens, particularly young people and girls, by working concretely for their well-being, health and dignity. This initiative is part of the vision of an inclusive and united ECOWAS of the People, serving sustainable human development and equal opportunities.