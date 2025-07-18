The ECOWAS Resident Representation in Benin has officially handed over 5,000 reusable menstrual towel kits to schools in Benin on the 27th of June, 2025. This event too place in Zé Benin is a part of the regional project titled “Support for Benin’s Initiatives to Raise Awareness Among Young Girls on Good Personal and Menstrual Hygiene Practices and for the Promotion of ECOWAS Among Young People.”

Funded by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), this initiative aims to combat menstrual insecurity, empower young girls and raise the profile of ECOWAS among young people. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the sectoral ministries, Zè Town Hall,Departmental Social Affairs Departments, Guichets Uniques de Protection Sociale (GUPS), the beneficiary schools, as well as pupils, parents and technical partners.

Representing the ECOWAS Resident Representative, Mr Mamadou Konate emphasised that this action is in line with the institution’s Vision 2050, which places human dignity, equal opportunities and social justice at the heart of regional integration.”Menstrual hygiene is a matter of dignity, health and social justice. Under no circumstance should itnever be a barrier to schooling or to young girls’ self-esteem” he said. The kits, made locally, will be distributed fairly by the GUPS of Zè and Djidja, in coordination with the relevant departmental structures.

Symbolically, ECOWAS handed over the kits to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance, represented by the Atlantic Departmental Director of Social Affairs. The kits were then transferred to the Atlantic and Zou Departmental Directorates of Social Affairs for distribution to 23 identified secondary schools.

The presentation of the project also included awareness-raising and training sessions for pupils, teachers and supervisors, with focus on promoting the values and missions of ECOWAS.

The ceremony ended with a symbolic handover of the kits to some of the girls, followed by a group photo and interviews with the media personnel present. The spokeswoman for the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude by declaring this donation as “a life-changing gesture” and encouraged her colleagues to “never give up on their dreams”.