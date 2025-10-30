The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Private Sector Directorate, held a meeting in preparation of the launch of the ECOWAS Business Council with the Technical Working Group (TWG) on the 28th of October 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, the meeting had in attendance the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture and a range of key regional stakeholders and technical partners underscoring the commitment to placing the private sector at the forefront of the region’s economic transformation.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen private sector participation in regional integration and improve the business environment across West Africa.

In his remarks, Dr Kalilou Sylla, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture commenced the meeting expressing his profound gratitude to all stakeholders for their commitment. He emphasized the current global transition presents a huge opportunity for West Africa to benefit substantially from trade, with the private sector at the forefront of this growth. The Commissioner stated the EBC is a vital mechanism to foster dialogue between policymakers and the private sector, which is essential for improving the regional economy. He highlighted that Business Councils are important tools to enhance dialogue, improve the business climate, and build capacity for both entrepreneurs and policy makers. The Commissioner concluded his remarks by reaffirming the Commission’s full support for the initiative.

The meeting reviewed the status of the nomination and selection process for inaugural membership of the EBC, which has been undertaken in collaboration with Member States and guided by a Technical Working Group. Regional business associations are automatically represented in the EBC, while additional members are drawn from prominent business leaders whose business operations and influence span multiple ECOWAS Member States.

The participants also discussed a roadmap for the launch of the EBC and transitional arrangements for its initial secretariat. While facilitated by the ECOWAS Commission, the EBC will function as an independent private sector-led entity, with its own governance structure and policy agenda.

Representing the private sector, Mansuruh Mohamed of the Dangote Group strongly emphasized the need for sustained leadership and collaboration to ensure the success and impact of the new Council.

The successful meeting marks a critical milestone in the preparatory phase of the ECOWAS Business Council, signalling ECOWAS’a robust commitment to a collaborative, private sector-driven regional economy.