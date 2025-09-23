The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has commenced a series of regional consultations in Senegal to advance the Youth, Peace, and Security (YPS) agenda. The first meeting was held in Matam on 22nd September 2025, bringing together government officials, youth representatives, civil society organisations, and development partners to kickstart the process of developing Senegal’s National Action Plan (NAP) on YPS.

The consultations, which will also take place in the regions of Tambacounda and Kédougou, are a key step in promoting youth inclusion and empowerment as essential elements for building a safer, more stable, and prosperous West Africa. The initiative aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, and reflects Senegal’s commitment to ensuring young people play a central role in decision-making and peacebuilding processes.

Declaring the meeting open, the Deputy Governor of Matam, Mr. Baba Hann, emphasised that the consultations reflect Senegal’s inclusive approach to developing its National Action Plan (NAP) on Youth, Peace, and Security. He pledged to share the outcomes with the Presidency of Senegal and urged young people across the region to actively participate and commit themselves to advancing the YPS agenda.

Mr. Constant Gnacadja, Acting Head of the ECOWAS Mediation and Coordination of Regional Political Affairs Division, represented by Mr. Arthur Obayuwana, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to promoting youth inclusion in peace and security processes across the region. He highlighted that the initiative is guided by the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) and draws inspiration from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, which recognises the critical role of young people in peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

The Deputy Mayor of Matam, Mr. Ameth Gueye, welcomed the opportunity for young people in his community to contribute their views and priorities to the National Action Plan, underscoring the importance of local voices in shaping national policies on peace and security.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of key stakeholders, including the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), local government officials, youth leaders, and civil society organisations. They collectively reaffirmed their commitment to working with ECOWAS and national authorities to promote youth engagement, peacebuilding, and social cohesion in Senegal.

The consultations were facilitated by the Association pour la Promotion du Leadership des Jeunes Femmes et Filles (APELJFF), led by its coordinator, Ms. Simone Diouf, with support from youth development experts. Participants engaged in breakout sessions structured around five strategic pillars of Senegal’s National Action Plan: governance, peace and security, employment, economy and technological innovation, education, basic social services and inclusion, environment, climate and energy, and communication, resource mobilisation and partnerships.

The discussions also examined critical issues such as human security and the socio-economic exclusion of young people, which have been identified as key factors fuelling vulnerability to violence and instability in the region. Stakeholders explored ways to address these challenges through inclusive policies, capacity building, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

With young people representing nearly 70 percent of West Africa’s population of over 400 million, the Youth, Peace, and Security programme is a critical regional priority. By engaging youth as active partners in peacebuilding and governance, ECOWAS and its member states aim to create pathways for sustainable development while reducing the risks of recruitment by extremist groups and other destabilising actors.

The outcomes of the consultations will inform the drafting of Senegal’s National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security, which will serve as a model for similar initiatives across the region, contributing to the ECOWAS Vision 2050 goal of building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous West Africa that is truly people-centred.