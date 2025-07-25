The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and with the support of the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP) funded by World Bank, convened an eTrade for Women Joint Workshop in Lagos, on Friday July 17th, 2025, to spotlight and strengthen the role of women-led digital businesses in regional trade. This event was held as part of a broader regional agenda to build a more inclusive, connected, and digitally enabled West Africa.

In his statement on behalf of Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed participants and noted the event’s importance in advancing inclusive digital transformation. He highlighted that the ECOWAS E-Commerce Strategy, adopted by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in July 2023, places women, youth, and small-scale producers at the centre of digital trade reforms to promote regional integration and inclusive development. Through platforms and dialogues such as the workshop, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to gender-responsive policymaking and sustainable digital trade development in West Africa.

In her opening remarks, Madam Sonia NNAGOZIE, the representative of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) highlighted the role of digital trade in unlocking new opportunities for women entrepreneurs across West Africa. She echoed the importance of the workshop in delivering actionable recommendations to improve women’s participation in digital trade. She went on to commend ECOWAS for leading the way in building an enabling digital ecosystem that supports women and appreciated the ongoing partnership between UNCTAD and ECOWAS.

The workshop served as a platform for dialogue, policy coordination, and knowledge sharing. Participants discussed the structural and policy barriers women face in participating in the digital economy, and shared practical solutions and good practices that promote women’s digital empowerment.

The event also showcased ECOWAS-led initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade and Gender Action Plan, export readiness trainings, and platforms like the 50 Million African Women Speak (50MAWS) and the Business-to-Business matchmaking platform of the West Africa Competitiveness Observatory.

The Workshop was attended by a cross-section of stakeholders including women entrepreneurs, representatives of Ministries responsible for trade in ECOWAS, and development partners.