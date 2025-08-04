The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, has officially launched Phase II of the ECOWAS Assistive Device Programme for Children with Disabilities in Guinea-Bissau. The initiative, developed in close collaboration with national authorities, is part of a broader regional programme aimed at promoting the rights and dignity of children with disabilities, in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the 4×4 Strategic Objectives.

The high-level launch ceremony took place in Bissau under the auspices of the Minister of Women, Family and Social Solidarity of Guinea-Bissau, H.E. Maria Inácia Có Mendes Sanhá, who expressed her deep appreciation for the programme. Addressing the audience with conviction and emotion, the Minister stated:

“This programme is not just about devices. It is about dignity. It is about telling our children that they matter, that their rightful place in society is non-negotiable. I thank ECOWAS for this act of humanity and for reminding us that true integration begins with the most vulnerable.”

She further stressed that inclusion must be a core principle of governance, not a peripheral consideration. The Minister urged for continued cooperation and broader visibility of inclusion efforts, recalling the daily challenges faced by families raising children with disabilities.

Representing the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alves D’Almada, Head of Social Affairs Division, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to social justice and inclusive development:

“Beyond equipment, this mission empowers families, strengthens institutions, and promotes human dignity. We are here to build an inclusive future with the people of Guinea-Bissau.”

Also delivering a goodwill message, Mr. João Pedro Cabral, President of the National Federation of Associations for the Defence and Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, emphasised the need to mainstream disability in public policies and highlighted the important role of community-based actors in achieving inclusive outcomes.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child with a disability is seen, heard and included. This initiative represents hope for thousands of families.”

The event brought together senior representatives from sectoral ministries, civil society organisations as well as local experts. It also served as a platform for technical dialogue, field visits and institutional coordination, ensuring that the intervention is culturally grounded, technically sound and politically sustainable.

Ahead of the official meeting, the ECOWAS delegation held a high-level consultation with H.E. Maria Inácia Có Mendes Sanhá, Minister of Women, Family and Social Solidarity, to ensure strategic alignment and national ownership of the initiative. The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to ECOWAS, represented by Mr. Julião Mané, reaffirming the spirit of interinstitutional cooperation and multilateral diplomacy that anchors this regional endeavour.

More than a technical operation, the ECOWAS Assistive Device Programme stands as a political and ethical affirmation of shared regional values. By placing childhood and inclusion at the centre of its action, ECOWAS reaffirms its role as a regional organisation committed to equity, dignity and social cohesion.