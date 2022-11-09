With Angola’s premier energy event, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition {http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP}, less than a month away, Energy Capital&Power (ECP) {www.EnergyCapitalPower.com} is proud to announce the participation and attendance of The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Minister of Hydrocarbons, H.E. Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, at the third edition of the esteemed energy event.

A key player in the African energy sector and a champion for the development of oil and gas discoveries on the continent, H.E. Minister Ntubuanga has demonstrated great leadership in balancing economic opportunities with the development of hydrocarbons in the DRC while promoting sustainable socioeconomic development and minimal environmental impact.

“We are honored to announce the participation of H.E. Minister Ntubuanga at this year’s edition of AOG 2022, which only serves to demonstrate the importance of Angola to the future of the African energy space,” stated ECP International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding, “H.E. Minister Ntubuanga is a valuable addition to our esteemed lineup of speakers and participants, with his participation demonstrating the DRC’s commitment to bringing energy security to Africa.”

Having successfully secured several exploration engagements in the eastern part of the country during his tenure as Minister of Hydrocarbons, attracting critical investment and showcasing the significant oil, gas, and renewable potential of the DRC.

Now in its third edition, AOG 2022 will be the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market while spurring investment and deal-making, facilitating cooperation and collaboration, and highlighting the role of Angola’s resources and industries in the shifting global economy.

Taking place in Luanda from 29 November to 1 December, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of the country’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with Angola’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber {https://bit.ly/3Q34QcU}.