Today Nexim Healthcare (www.Neximcare.com) is ‘’thrilled to be expanding to Hamilton with a state-of-the-art service center and 2nd site for a private Career college marking it our third location in Ontario, following our successful establishments in Toronto and Barrie, and further enhancing our presence in Alberta and New Brunswick,” says the firm’s CEO and President, Henry Lukenge.

This site is to anchor our strategy of growing into nationwide full cycle third party staffing services operator through our 24/7/365days a week serviced order fulfilment , customer service and business development operating Hubs.

Nexim Healthcare, a corporate member The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, offers unparalleled recruitment and placement services, connecting you with top talent in roles such as nurses, physicians, allied health professionals, Corporate and administrative staff. It also helps organizations with their search, credentialing, recruitment, transfer, re- settlement and integration of Internationally educated health (Nurses, HCAs, social workers and other social care professionals within their human capital plans – across the country.

‘’Our mission extends beyond healthcare—we aim to boost the local economy by creating jobs, engaging in corporate social responsibility, and revitalizing neglected structures”, says Lukenge.

Chamber President, Garreth Bloor, congratulated Nexim Healthcare Consultants, saying ‘’the company is an active part of the Chamber on the African continent and in Canada’’.

‘’As a growing and dynamic business, Nexim Healthcare represents among the best in Canada-Africa collaboration. The launch of the company’s latest facility today here in Ontario shows it is no surprise Nexim Healthcare was named Small Business of the Year up to 50 employees, at the most recent Canadian SME National Business Awards.’’

Nexim Healthcare Consultants takes immense pride in its membership with The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, an esteemed organization that has been at the forefront of facilitating trade, business, and investment between Canada and Africa since its establishment in 1994, according to Nexim Healthcare’s official website.

‘’Our membership serves as a testament to Nexim Healthcare’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and contributing to the economic growth and collaboration between the two regions. The strong working links between the Chamber, Canadian businesses, African counterparts, and governments enhance Nexim Healthcare’s ability to navigate international markets and contribute meaningfully to the Chamber’s mission of accelerating economic ties between Canada and Africa.’’

