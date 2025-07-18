Senior automotive students at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) have restored and donated a fully functional vehicle to their department, strengthening hands-on training for future students. As part of their final project, the class raised $800, purchased a non-running car, and successfully repaired it over four months, showcasing practical skills, teamwork, and leadership.

The project complements an existing training vehicle previously donated by the European Union (EU) through the Youth Rising project, addressing a major gap in practical resources. With 42 students in the senior automotive class, one vehicle was insufficient to provide adequate hands-on training. The student-led initiative to acquire and restore an additional car significantly boosts the department’s capacity to deliver real-world technical skills.

“As senior students, we are expected to leave behind a meaningful project as our legacy,” said Julie M. Soe, a member of the class. “We came together, discussed our options, and decided to buy and repair a vehicle. It wasn’t easy. The car had major issues with the engine, lights, oil system, and brakes. But we stayed focused, worked as a team, and today we’re proud to hand it over to the department.”

“During our first year, we had no proper workshop and worked outside in the sun,” added Samuel P. Borbor, senior student and chair of the class project committee. “Now, with EU support, we have a workshop, tools, and a brand-new vehicle. This motivated us to take on our own project. Having two vehicles instead of one makes a huge difference. It allows us to actually practice what we learn, and I even got to use the electronic fault scanning machine for the first time.”

Instructors praised the students for their initiative and commitment. “The confidence I had in these students has been fully justified,” said John Charlie, an automotive instructor at BWI. “Seeing them select, plan, and execute this project on a live engine is a dream come true. It shows they are ready for the industry.”

“This project clearly demonstrated teamwork, problem-solving, and responsibility, qualities every good technician needs,” added Worlubah Mulbah, another instructor. “Their cooperation and willingness to share ideas were impressive.”

Since 2018, the European Union (EU), through its Youth Rising project implemented by UNIDO, has supported Liberia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. The project focuses on renovating facilities, training instructors, providing tools and equipment, and updating curricula to deliver high-quality, market-relevant technical education. At BWI, this support included renovated workshops, new training vehicle, modern hand tools/equipment, and electronic diagnostic equipment, creating a strong foundation for practical learning.

With this additional student-restored vehicle, BWI’s automotive department is now better equipped to prepare graduates for the job market. Instructors plan to replicate similar student-led projects with future classes, ensuring continuous improvement of hands-on learning and fostering a culture of initiative and innovation among Liberia’s future technicians.