One of Africa’s most impactful discussion forums on sustainable and economic development will use their 2023 landmark event to focus on what sustainable development means for the accountancy professional.

At their Africa Members’ Convention this December, ACCA will bring together up to 1,000 distinguished ACCA members and business leaders from across the continent to hear from a range of leading experts. Representing all spheres of business and the public and private sectors, delegates will be able to tap into a wealth of expertise, inspiration and unparalleled insights.

Jamil Ampomah, Director – Africa at ACCA said, ‘Developing the ‘Africa we want’ means that finance professionals must play effective roles in driving sustainable practices across business and maximising trade opportunities. This event is a forum for exciting discussions that will build awareness on the critical leadership, talent and partnerships demanded.’

Registration is now open and more information can be found online at Africa Members Convention (https://apo-opa.info/48UVqLj) (FlockPlatform.com).

