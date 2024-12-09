The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, a pioneering initiative to enhance trade and economic integration between Arab and African nations, successfully concluded the Fourth Edition of the Arab-Africa Buyers/Sellers Meeting in Agrifood Products.

Held at the Al Manara International Conference Center in Cairo, Egypt, the event took place alongside the renowned Food Africa Exhibition. Over two days, it brought together 129 exporters and 36 suppliers from across the Arab and African regions, fostering meaningful business interactions and collaboration.

This year’s event reinforced the AATB Program’s commitment to empowering companies in the strategic food sector, a cornerstone of regional economic development. By fostering trade partnerships, expanding market access, and enhancing value chains in the food industry, the Program continues to drive regional integration and contribute to food security for millions across member states. The event achieved remarkable outcomes, with 745 bilateral meetings resulting potential transactions worth US$34 million.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Secretary-General of the AATB Program, remarked: "Since its inception in 2017, the AATB Program has been a vital catalyst for enhancing trade and investment flows between Arab and African countries. The outcomes of this year’s Buyers/Sellers Meetings reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing economic cooperation, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and driving investments in key sectors. The Program remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen regional integration and address critical food security challenges by fostering collaboration between Arab and African businesses."

Since its launch, the AATB Program has facilitated numerous sector-specific events, forging valuable partnerships and agreements. Past editions have targeted industries such as pharmaceuticals, resulting in key collaborations within the health sector, and agriculture, unlocking opportunities in food production. These efforts underscore the Program’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable economic growth and regional development.

About the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program:

The AATB Program is a multi-donor, multi-country, and multi-organization initiative supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The Program aims to promote and increase trade and investment flows between African and Arab OIC member countries by supporting trade finance, export credit insurance, and capacity-building tools. Its primary focus sectors include agriculture and related industries (such as textiles), the health industry (including pharmaceuticals), infrastructure and transport, petrochemicals, construction materials, and technology.