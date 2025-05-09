The AUMISS, IGAD, UNMISS and RJMEC (the Quartet) are increasingly concerned by the rapid deterioration of the political and security situation across South Sudan. The Quartet calls on the country’s leaders to cease hostilities immediately and return to dialogue to progress the inclusive implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Ongoing air and ground attacks are leading to an alarming loss of life, property and civilian displacement, even as ethnically polarizing rhetoric and hate speech are rising. The targeting of humanitarian facilities is also unacceptable and must stop.

These escalations are fast eroding the confidence of communities and peace partners on the sincerity of the promise made by the Parties not to return this country to war.

Against this complex backdrop, we commend the recent high-level joint visit to South Sudan by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Their continued involvement not only reaffirms regional and continental solidarity in support of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan but, crucially, underscores the pressing need for collective action to address the escalating crisis. The Quartet also appreciates the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for initiating and facilitating this visit, which will, hopefully, lead to outcomes that prioritize peace.

The Quartet further encourages the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to swiftly investigate, verify and report on recent violence. Those responsible must be held to account to restore public trust and prevent such incidents from happening again. We urge all stakeholders in South Sudan to fully collaborate with CTSAMVM in facilitating impartial and thorough investigations.

The Quartet firmly believe that there is no military solution to the conflict in this country and encourage the leadership to recommit to a transparent, consensus-driven and collaborative approach for lasting peace. They must reinvigorate visibly stalled peace implementation by addressing all grievances through an inclusive political dialogue. This can be achieved through the release of the First Vice President, other SPLM/A-IO officials and members currently under detention, and the creation of an enabling environment to reconvene and resource inclusive institutions and mechanisms provided for under the R-ARCSS. The various institutions and mechanisms must adhere to the letter and spirit of the Revitalized Peace Agreement by actioning the completion of outstanding benchmarks.

These steps are essential if South Sudan is to hold free, fair and credible elections at the end of this extended transitional period.

Finally, the AUMISS, IGAD, UNMISS and RJMEC remain optimistic that South Sudan’s leaders will marshal the sense of common purpose that united them during their struggle for independence, overcome current mistrust and challenges, and, once again, jointly pursue a peaceful transition.