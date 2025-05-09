AU-IBAR, through Mr. Delvis Fortes, Project Coordinator of the EU-funded FishGov2 Project, recently visited the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences (DFAS) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana. The visit aimed to review ongoing cooperation, evaluate the recently expired Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and explore future collaboration opportunities.

Present during the engagements held on 5th May 2025, with UCC were Prof. Denis Aheto, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and Dr. Noble Kwame Asare, Senior Lecturer and Marine Ecologist at the Department of Fisheries&Aquatic Sciences.

Over the years, AU-IBAR and DFAS have successfully partnered on several activities within the framework of the FishGov2 Project:

Transforming Fisheries Data Management

Together, they developed a comprehensive continental database for fisheries and aquaculture to improve data accuracy, accessibility, and coordination. The database now serves as a central hub for African fisheries data, supported by regional training workshops and pilot installations in seven AU Member States.

Mapping Fisheries Data in West-Central Africa

DFAS researchers conducted a detailed mapping of fisheries, aquaculture, socio-economic, and environmental data to guide evidence-based governance and foster collaboration with governments and industry players.

Empowering AU Member States on Ocean Governance and Fisheries Access Agreements

In 2022, AU-IBAR and DFAS led a training program that equipped policymakers and stakeholders with the skills to engage effectively in ocean governance and negotiate fair fisheries access agreements. This initiative has contributed to stronger continental representation in global negotiations.

In addition to the engagement with DFAS, a courtesy call was made to the Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience (ACECoR) at UCC. ACECoR has played a significant role in multiple FishGov2 consultancies, notably:

• Advancing Policy Coherence: ACECoR supported 15 AU Member States in aligning national policies with the AU’s Policy Framework and Reform Strategy (PFRS), delivering targeted support to eight countries for enhanced policy harmonization.

• Amplifying SIDS Voices: A dedicated study was conducted to raise the profile of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in fisheries governance, providing a roadmap for resilience, equity, and inclusion.

• Bridging Global Commitments with Local Action: ACECoR developed practical mechanisms to domesticate international fisheries instruments, enhancing national capacities and aligning Africa’s efforts with global sustainability goals.

This strategic engagement with UCC reaffirms AU-IBAR’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with academic and research institutions to foster sustainable fisheries and aquaculture governance, improve data systems, and promote inclusive policy development across Africa.