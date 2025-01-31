Migration in Africa is often portrayed through a crisis-centric lens, overshadowing its significant contributions to economic resilience, innovation, and cultural diversity. It is against this background that The African Union Information and Communication Directorate (AU ICD) in partnership with the African Union Liaison Office of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmBH (GIZ AU) joined forces to launch the MOVE AFRICA communications project with the objective to shift public perception by emphasizing the benefits, challenges, and opportunities associated with migration, moving beyond stereotypes to present a more balanced and human-centered perspective.

"In her remarks, Leslie Richer, Director of Information and Communication at the African Union Commission, highlighted the project’s role in providing journalists and storytellers with the tools, training, and resources necessary to amplify diverse voices, encourage balanced dialogue, and advance policies that ensure safe, fair, and regular migration."

In reference to the project, Dr. Sabelo Mbokazi, Head of Labour, Employment&Migration at the African Union Commission, emphasized the crucial role of the media in shaping migration narratives. He highlighted that the way migration is reported and discussed has a significant influence on public perception and policymaking.

Dr Mbokazi noted that while migration is often framed as a challenge, its potential as a catalyst for economic development, skills transfer, and social cohesion remains underrepresented. he stressed that media professionals play a key role in reshaping public discourse by presenting migration as a complex and multidimensional phenomenon rather than a one-sided crisis.

MOVE AFRICA is a crucial and timely initiative; today, Africa is home to over 40 million international migrants, accounting for 14.5% of the global migrant population. Notably, more than 51% of these migrants reside within the continent, underscoring the importance of intra-African mobility. Despite the vital role and growing relevance of mobility in fostering regional integration and economic growth, the implementation of continental migration policies such as the Migration Policy Framework for Africa (MPFA), the AU Free Movement of Persons Protocol (AU FMP) and the Joint Labour Migration Programme (JLMP) need to be further promoted.

“As part of the ongoing efforts of the AU and other stakeholders on the continent, MOVE AFRICA was developed to raise awareness and promote dialogue on mobility challenges and opportunities, fostering greater political will and public support for migration-friendly policies. Together, these initiatives work toward a more integrated and economically dynamic Africa, where migration serves as a driver of development rather than a challenge to be managed.” Kokebe Hailegabriel - Head of Project Support to the African Union on Labour Migration and Free Movement of Persons

The MOVE AFRICA project is proud to introduce its grantees, a group of exceptional African owned organizations tasked with implementing the objectives of this initiative, through awareness campaigns, media engagement, capacity-building workshops, and policy dialogues, will help reshape migration narratives, challenge misconceptions, and amplify migrant voices.

Grant Recipients Activities Africa No Filter (ANF) “New Media Migration campaign”

Harness the voices of influential content creators and young journalists to promote discussions about the benefits of migration within Africa and its diaspora

Amplify relevant narratives and foster conversations on migration in Africa Baraza Media Lab (BML) Data storytelling fellowship

Train African journalists to become critical evidence consumers and communicators, particularly in data journalism and its usage

Amplify positive, impactful media content on labour migration and free movement The Continent Project “Borderlands”

Create, publish articles and photo-essays of seven key border crossings in Africa

Contribute to improving African citizens knowledge about the challenges and successes of the AU FMP and contribute to its implementation by demonstrating the benefits of easier migration in Africa Youth Hub Africa (YHA) Develop a mini documentary on the topic of free movement and migration through engaging video bloggers/Youtubers/Tiktokers African Women in Media (AWiM) Commission 25 female journalists to develop stories focusing on labour migration and free movement in Africa

Strengthen and promote the quality of news coverage on labor migration and free movement in Africa, particularly highlighting women’s experiences

This program directly supports the realization of Agenda 2063, the AU’s strategic framework for inclusive and sustainable development. By reshaping the discourse on migration, it aims to build greater support for Africa’s migration frameworks, fostering a continent that is integrated, prosperous, and peaceful. The free movement of people is a cornerstone of regional integration and economic growth, and this project underscores the AU’s commitment to advancing this vision.