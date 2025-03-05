The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) have signed the EU-African Union Partnership Performance Acceleration Programme (AUPPAP), a financing agreement designed to promote integrated development and capacity building across Africa, which complements the existing support provided by the EU and its Member States under the AU-EU partnership that celebrates 25 years this year.

This initiative aligns with Agenda 2063, the AU's strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent, as well as the AU-EU Joint Vision for 2030, which aims to foster a prosperous, sustainable, and mutually beneficial future for both Africa and Europe.

The AUPPAP focuses on accelerating the implementation of key development projects and strengthening institutional capacities to address shared challenges such as economic growth, digital, connectivity and energy.

The €20 million programme will be implemented over a period of two years and focussing on mutually agreed results in the framework of the AU Agenda 2063, its flagship programmes and the joint AU-EU Partnership. This initiative underscores the commitment of both the AU and EU to deepen their partnership and work collaboratively toward achieving sustainable development, inclusive growth, and resilience in Africa, while also strengthening ties between the two regions.

The signing took place in the margins of the information session for AU Member States on the “EU-Africa: Global Gateway Investment Package for Africa”, an event showcasing investments in Africa in the digital, energy, transport, health, education and research sectors and providing information on future opportunities provided by the EU Global Gateway.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the, Ambassador Fathallah Sijilmassi, Director General of the AUC remarked: “this partnership cements our cooperation and will contribute to the deepening of African integration and sustainable development, as envisioned in the mission and vision of the African Union.” The cooperation will directly benefit the AUC, other AU organs and agencies, AU Member States, and African citizens.

Ambassador Sijilmassi expressed appreciation for the continued support that the European Union has extended to the African Union over the years. He further stated “collaboration under the AUPPAP will contribute to the consolidation of the institutional transformation of the African Union Commission and other AU organs. The AU and the EU must continue to strengthen their long-term partnership, which is celebrating its 25 anniversary in 2025, to address global challenges and transform both our continents.”

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the African Union, Mr Javier Niño Pérez, stated “Africa is a key political priority to the EU. Our unique partnership focuses on solidarity, peace and security, sustainable development and prosperity with the rules based international order and multilateralism at its core. The EU is by far the largest international partner to the AU and, through this programme, we will continue working not only with the AUC, but also with the different AU organs, such as AUDA-NEPAD and AfCFTA towards the key priorities of Agenda 2063. The programme will support the capacity of the AU to implement its mandate and will focus on implementation of the AU strategies and joint priorities in the digital, energy and economic integration sectors, in complementarity with the EU Global Gateway Investment Package for Africa.”

Background

The EU-African Union Partnership Performance Acceleration Programme (AUPPAP) just signed will consist of three main components:

• Enhancing organisational performance and the effectiveness of AU processes.

• Strengthening policy frameworks relevant to key AU-EU partnership priorities, especially in the areas of economic integration, energy, and digital.

• Improving the effectiveness of monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for AU policies and programmes, as well as the AU’s contribution to AU- EU- partnership priorities.

The initiative is aligned with the AU’s continental development blueprint, the Agenda 2063, which outlines a vision for inclusive and sustainable development across the continent. The implementation of these actions will contribute to fulfilling the commitments under the Joint Vision 2030 agreed by African and European leaders during the 6th AU-EU Summit in 2022. The partnership began, institutionally, with the first Africa-EU Summit in Cairo, Egypt, in 2000, 25 years ago.