The African Energy Commission (AFREC) has concluded a three-day technical training workshop in South Africa aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to compile and manage comprehensive national energy statistics, a significant step toward strengthening energy data management in Southern Africa.

Held from 30 July to 1 August 2025, the training targeted national focal points and key stakeholders in South Africa’s energy and environmental sectors, including representatives from the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE), the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Of the 20 participants, 12 were women, underlining a gender-inclusive approach to capacity building.

The workshop focused on the Energy Balance Questionnaire—one of AFREC’s four core data collection tools, along with others on energy efficiency, prices and taxes, and power plant capacity—critical for developing accurate national energy balances and feeding into the continental Africa Energy Information System (AEIS). The initiative is part of AFREC’s broader strategy to support African Union member states in building and maintaining National Energy Information Systems (NEIS) that inform policy and planning at both national and continental levels.

"Reliable energy data is essential for informed decision-making and effective policy implementation across Africa," said Ms. Salome Maheya, Senior Policy Officer for Energy Statistics at AFREC, speaking on behalf of the Executive Director Rashid Ali Abdallah. "South Africa, as one of Africa’s leading economies, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the continent’s energy data landscape reflects the reality on the ground."

AFREC developed specialised training modules in 2023, validated by technical experts and regional coordinators, which formed the basis for the hands-on sessions. These included practical exercises and case studies designed to enhance technical understanding of energy data inputs and compilation processes.

South Africa has previously faced challenges in completing the Energy Balance Questionnaire. This workshop, according to Mr. Robert Kwinda from the Department of Electricity and Energy, represents a turning point. "This training is not just about improving reporting—it’s about strengthening South Africa’s ability to contribute to a reliable continental energy database. It also enables us to align with international standards and better inform our domestic energy policies, emissions tracking, and forecasting."

The workshop highlights growing regional cooperation around energy statistics, in support of Africa’s broader goals for sustainable development, carbon emissions tracking, and energy security.