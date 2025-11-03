As part of efforts to strengthen the partnership between the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) and the Republic of Congo, and to advance preparations for the Bank Group's Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in the capital Brazzaville in May 2026, a high-level delegation from the Bank visited the country from 26 to 28 October 2025.

The delegation, led by Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, met with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, in Brazzaville. Discussions underscored the excellent relationship between the Bank and Congo, as well as the shared desire to intensify cooperation in support of President Sassou Nguesso’s vision for the country's economic transformation, as outlined in the 2022–2026 National Development Plan. The discussions also highlighted national priorities in terms of economic diversification, infrastructure development, energy, agriculture and regional integration.

During the mission, the Bank Group Vice President and her delegation also held talks with several members of the government, including Jean Jacques Bouya, Minister of State and Minister of Land Use Planning and Public Works, and Ludovic Ngatsé, Minister of Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration.

These various meetings provided an opportunity to discuss several strategic cooperation issues and take stock of the progress made in preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Bank Group. The mission concluded with a visit to the site of the national data centre project being financed by the Bank (https://apo-opa.co/3JrhYLJ) in Brazzaville. The delegation was accompanied on the tour by Minister Ngatsé, and Mr Léon Juste Ibombo, Minister of Post, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy.

"This high-level mission marks a new stage in the exemplary partnership between the Republic of Congo and the African Development Bank. It reflects our shared desire to consolidate our achievements and accelerate the implementation of core projects included in the 2022–2026 National Development Plan. We welcome the Bank's continued support for our vision of economic diversification, agricultural transformation and regional integration, which are central to Congo's future prosperity," said Minister Ludovic Ngatsé, who is also the Bank Group Governor for the Republic of Congo.

Ms Akin-Olugbade praised the quality of the discussions and reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting Congo in its transformation process. "We were able to review the status of our cooperation, which is excellent and focuses on supporting Congo in implementing the vision of the President of the Republic. Our discussions focused on flagship projects in the transport, energy and agriculture sectors, as well as regional initiatives that will help strengthen economic integration and lay a solid foundation for the African Continental Free Trade Area, starting in Central Africa," said the Senior Vice President.

Towards the success of the 2026 Annual Meetings

The preparations for the hosting of the 2026 Annual Meetings are under the supervision of the National Preparatory Committee, headed by Minister of State Jean Jacques Bouya. Ms Akin-Olugbade welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the hosting, which took place during the first preparatory mission by the Bank to Brazzaville in September 2025, describing the milestone as a demonstration of Congo's commitment to the success of the event.

The 2026 Annual Meetings will provide a unique platform to promote the Congo's economic potential and highlight its major reforms and infrastructure developments.

With an active portfolio of $223 million, consisting entirely of sovereign operations, the African Development Bank Group remains a trusted partner of Congo. Its interventions support regional integration infrastructure—notably the Ndendé-Dolisie and Ketta-Djoum roads—as well as the deployment of fibre optic cables between Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

The Bank's mission also highlighted the priority given to economic diversification, particularly in agriculture, with the acceleration of the Integrated Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (https://apo-opa.co/3LlQSpM) in Congo (PRODIVAC), and the strengthening of protected agricultural zones (ZAP), in order to boost productivity, increase food security, and promote sustainable employment for women and young people.

