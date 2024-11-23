The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) commends the United States government for its decisive action to lift the Level 3 (Reconsider Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice for Marburg in Rwanda, initially issued on October 7, 2024. This advisory, equated to a travel ban, resulted in de facto restriction to movement of American citizens to Rwanda. It also dealt a significant economic blow to the nation as it marshaled resources to confront a complex and high-risk outbreak.

This decision underscores Rwanda’s remarkable achievements in exceptional leadership and innovative management on the containment of the Marburg outbreak. It affirms the nation’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding public health and restoring confidence in Africa and the World.

In an act of transparency, Rwanda declared the Marburg outbreak on September 27, 2024, later identified as a zoonotic disease from bats. Recognizing the grave threat posed by the Marburg virus, with a potential fatality rate exceeding 80% if unchecked, the Africa CDC mobilized immediately. Within 24 hours of the declaration, over 30 public health experts, alongside critical resources, were deployed to support Rwanda’s response efforts.

Africa CDC’s contributions were instrumental in Rwanda’s success, including decentralizing an effective and efficient laboratory network, enhancing surveillance systems, strengthening community engagement strategies, and bolstering the country’s capacity to deliver a robust and coordinated response.

The Director General of Africa CDC set a powerful example of leadership by prioritizing Africa’s urgent health crises (Mpox, Marburg and others) over international engagements. Canceling participation in high-profile events such as the World Health Summit, G20, COP29, and others, the Director General instead focused on direct support on Mpox and Marburg, visiting Rwanda multiple times to work closely with President Paul Kagame, Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, and key stakeholders.

“Africa CDC’s unwavering commitment was instrumental in ensuring that the Marburg outbreak remained contained within Rwanda’s borders, preventing further regional or international spread.” said Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana.

Recognizing Rwanda’s extraordinary progress, the Director General officially appealed to the U.S. government through a letter addressed to the U.S. Secretary of Health and the CDC Director, submitted via the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union on November 18, 2024. The letter highlighted Rwanda’s exemplary outbreak management and called for a reassessment and lift of the L3 travel advisory.[1]

As per WHO guidelines, Africa CDC will continue to support Rwanda in monitoring and preparing for the official declaration of the end of the Marburg outbreak, expected on December 12, 2024, following 42 days with no new confirmed cases since October 30, 2024.

Africa CDC extends its gratitude to African Heads of State, governments, and communities for their unwavering trust and support. It also emphasizes the importance of global solidarity, cooperation, and mutual trust, advocating against travel bans as a primary response mechanism during health crises.

The United States remains a vital partner in Africa’s health sector. Africa CDC is deeply committed to strengthening this partnership and fostering alliances with the United States and global stakeholders to enhance Africa’s health systems for robust outbreak responses, reiterating, in line with the lessons of COVID-19, that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Finally, Africa CDC echoes President Kagame’s call for sustainable resource mobilization to support African health institutions in his letter sent to African Heads of State on 7 November 2024. A pivotal meeting on February 14, 2025, in Addis Ababa will bring together African Heads of State, private sector and philanthropy leaders, and various global partners to discuss long-term funding solutions for Africa CDC, the African Medicines Agency (AMA), AUDA-NEPAD, and broader health systems across the continent.

Together, we will continue building a resilient and self-reliant Africa, safeguarding the health of 1.4 billion Africans while contributing to global health security.