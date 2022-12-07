The 12th International Cultural Festival of Miniature and Decorative Arts organized within the Ministry of Culture of Algeria in Tlemcen which is one of the historical cities of Algeria was held from 19 to 24 November 2022 with contributions from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

A great number of artists and academicians participated in the festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria with contributions from TİKA, where artworks from Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, Oman, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan were exhibited. The “Turkish Art of Marbling” attracted considerable attention at the festival.

Scientific presentations as well as exhibitions and workshops were held at the festival where faculty members of Marmara University, Assoc. Prof. Şehnaz BİÇER and Assist. Prof. Seher AŞICI attended from Türkiye.

Speaking to a reporter from AA, a Faculty Member from the Division of Illumination-Miniature of the Department of Traditional Turkish Handicrafts of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Marmara University, Assoc. Prof. Şehnaz Biçer said, “We are glad to be able to attend this festival organized under the slogan of “Golden Bridges” in the city of Tlemcen in Algeria with contributions from TİKA.”

Emphasizing the importance of such festivals for the training and practice of such fields of art, particularly the art of marbling, Biçer said, “It is very important for the transfer of culture and art that artists from different countries meet each other and the young people of Algeria.”

Biçer drew attention to the fact that the excitement of young people combined with the experiences of artists and teachers has created a beautiful synergy. “Young people get to know artists from different cultures in these fields of art and this both increases the communication between countries and creates permanent art friendships between them,” she said.

Assist. Prof. Seher Aşıcı from the Division of Bookbinding of the Department of Traditional Turkish Handicrafts of the same faculty said, “We were very pleased to see that the young people of Algeria showed great interest in all the artists from Türkiye and that they were willing to follow us on social media and make the communication permanent.”

Aşıcı thanked TİKA’s Coordination Unit in Algeria and the organization team and highlighted the importance of the participation of Türkiye in the festival.

The festival which started with the participation of 8 countries, particularly Türkiye, on 19 November in Algeria ended last night.

At the end of the festival, works by artists participating in the festival were published as a catalog, and those ranking the highest in the competition were presented with various awards by the Ministry of Culture of Algeria.