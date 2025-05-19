On 13 May 2025, Lieutenant Sorawud Preededilok, Minister attached to the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), led a delegation from the African countries who attended the Thailand Development Forum for Africa on a study visit to Kasetsart University, Kamphaeng Saen Campus, in Nakhon Pathom Province. The study visit aimed to provide an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices in waste management practices, agricultural technology, especially agricultural machinery, rice production innovation, and Tilapia culture, which are vital for local development, economic growth, and improving the quality of life for people.
During the visit, the African delegates expressed their recognition of Thailand's achievements, particularly in effective waste management towards a "Zero Waste" goal, as well as the development and transfer of agricultural and fishery technologies. These initiatives align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serve as exemplary models that can be adapted to support development efforts in their respective countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.