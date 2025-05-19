During the visit, the African delegates expressed their recognition of Thailand's achievements, particularly in effective waste management towards a "Zero Waste" goal, as well as the development and transfer of agricultural and fishery technologies. These initiatives align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serve as exemplary models that can be adapted to support development efforts in their respective countries.

On 13 May 2025, Lieutenant Sorawud Preededilok, Minister attached to the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), led a delegation from the African countries who attended the Thailand Development Forum for Africa on a study visit to Kasetsart University, Kamphaeng Saen Campus, in Nakhon Pathom Province. The study visit aimed to provide an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices in waste management practices, agricultural technology, especially agricultural machinery, rice production innovation, and Tilapia culture, which are vital for local development, economic growth, and improving the quality of life for people.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.