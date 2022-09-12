During 24-29 August 2022, Miss Sasirit Tangulrat, Ambassador, visited the Thai community in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, Tanzania. Ambassador Sasirit discussed various issues regarding living and working legally in Tanzania, encouraged, and emphasized the importance of keeping in close contact with the Embassy, as well as the readiness of the Embassy to look after all Thai nationals in Tanzania. Furthermore, the Ambassador has also provided medicines, masks, and the COVID-19 ATK test kits in order for the Thai nationals in Tanzania to better look after their health and stay safe from COVID-19.

There are approximately 80 Thai nationals residing and working in Tanzania, mostly in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Tanga, and Zanzibar. Some of them are restaurant chefs, working as spa therapists, in gemstone industry and construction, as well as those married to the locals in Tanzania. The Thai community in Tanzania is robust and occasionally organizes activities to strengthen their bond.

In this occasion, the Ambassador also visited the Tanzania Buddhist Temple and Meditation Center in Dar es Salaam, the oldest Buddhist temple in Africa established in the early 20th century, where Thai community in Tanzania has participated in religious and other activities for years. Ambassador paid respect to the Chief Monk and expressed the readiness to support the temple’s endeavor to promote Buddhist in Africa.