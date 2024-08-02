President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the grand reopening of the newly renovated tennis facility at Roche Caiman yesterday afternoon. The President was accompanied by Minister of Sport and Family, Mrs. Marie Celine Zialor and Minister of Finance, Mr. Nadir Hassan, highlighting the government's commitment to sports development in Seychelles.

The extensive renovation project, which included the complete overhaul of five tennis courts, was funded by the Government of Seychelles and the International Tennis Federation. This project marks a significant milestone in Seychelles' tennis history, promising to elevate the nation’s tennis profile and provide athletes with an optimal training environment.

Ms. Fatime Kanté, President of the Seychelles Tennis Association, expressed her gratitude to the Government, the International Tennis Federation, and all sponsors for their unwavering support. She praised the new facility as "a remarkable leap forward" and encouraged users to make the most of the upgraded courts, reflecting the transformative impact anticipated for both grassroots and professional tennis in the country.

A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by Minister Zialor and Mr. Marc Arrisol, CEO of the Seychelles National Sports Council, symbolizing the collaborative effort behind this monumental project.

In her address, Minister Zialor emphasized the government's dedication to nurturing sporting talent and improving sports infrastructure. "The five new tennis courts are the first batch of major renovation inaugurated under the new administration; they embody the government's commitment and our nation's aspirations in sports excellence. We are investing in the dreams of our young athletes and the future of Seychellois tennis" she said.

The revamped tennis facility is poised to host national and international tournaments, fostering a competitive spirit and providing a platform for Seychellois athletes to showcase their skills on home ground.

Also present at the ceremony were Principal Secretary for Youth and Sports, Mr. Ralph Jean-Louis, members of the Seychelles Tennis Association, a group of young tennis athletes, sponsors, invited guests, and representatives from Green Island Construction Company, Adam&Sons, Dubai, and Civil Engineer Construction.