A 16-year-old girl is now free from a growing tumor on her neck after becoming the first patient to undergo surgery with international charity Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) in Madagascar in 2025.

Rosalinda, from Mananara in northern Madagascar, received free surgery on Monday, March 10th on board the Africa Mercy® hospital ship. The procedure removed a submandibular gland mass that could have become cancerous if left untreated. Her surgery marks the first of up to 1,700 life-changing surgeries planned during the next ten months.

The aspiring tailor was just 10 years old when she lost her mother. At 13, she noticed a small lump forming on her neck. She left school to help her father with their small clothing business, but the tumor continued to grow, becoming impossible to hide.

“It’s a disease and I don’t like it,” Rosalinda admitted. “In addition to that, it ruined my face,” she shared. With no affordable surgical options, she had no choice but to try and live with it.

In 2024, tragedy struck again when her father also died. Now orphaned, Rosalinda went to live with her uncle and aunt in the port city of Toamasina unaware that the Africa Mercy was delivering free surgeries that could change her life. Her uncle sought treatment for a lipoma he had, and he encouraged her to do the same.

“I was a bit afraid when I heard about surgery, but I felt more comfortable after talking to my uncle about his journey with Mercy Ships,” Rosalinda reflected.

As the Africa Mercy returned from maintenance in February 2025, Rosalinda attended a screening and was scheduled for surgery—becoming the first patient as the ship reopened for a new field service.

Dr. Mark Shrime, an American maxillofacial head and neck surgeon, performed the three-hour procedure. “These tumors, if they're left alone, will grow and grow,” said Dr. Shrime. “They could start to become threatening to her airway or her ability to eat.”

After the successful operation, he said: “It was very smooth, the tumor came out without any complications at all.”

Each surgery has the potential to create lasting change in the families and communities of Madagascar. This work is made possible with the help of the President of Madagascar, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance.

Nathan Jansen, Managing Director of the Africa Mercy, said: “We are so thankful for all of the work that has gone into preparing for the start of surgeries today on the Africa Mercy. From our volunteer crew and supporting staff around the world to our partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and the government of Madagascar, we are thrilled to begin our surgical schedule today.

“Our prayer is that together we will see over 1,700 surgeries performed with hundreds of hours of education and training of local medical professionals on board during our field service which will last through December. We are looking forward to sharing patient stories of how their surgeries have impacted them and their families in the coming weeks and months."

Mercy Ships is an international NGO that operates state-of-the-art hospital ships, bringing free, safe surgeries to people in need. On board the Africa Mercy, volunteer professionals provide specialized care in General Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, and Pediatric Specialized General Surgery.

The current field service in Madagascar was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, which facilitated patient selection from 12 locations across the country. Alongside surgical care, Mercy Ships plans to perform around 1,480 dental procedures and provide specialized medical training and education to support Madagascar’s healthcare system.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @ MercyShips on social media.