By forming strategic alliances with African energy producers and major international players in the market, French-based, globally integrated energy company Technip Energies has assumed a leading position in advancing the energy revolution. In recognition of their significant contributions to the industry, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is honoured to announce that Technip Energies will participate as a Gold Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, scheduled to take place on October 16–20 in Cape Town. The involvement of Technip Energies at Africa's largest energy event is crucial for highlighting industry challenges as well as presenting solutions and opportunities for market optimization and sustainable practices.

The company's delivery of cutting-edge project management, engineering and construction services has been crucial in fostering growth within the energy sector, placing it at the forefront of industry progress.

Technip Energies operates in 34 countries with 15 000 members of staff dedicated to bringing their clients’ visions to life. Over the past six decades, Technip Energies has conducted more than 100 successful projects in Africa. Some of their onshore projects include the PP Secunda Plant (Sasol) in South Africa, Rovuma LNG (Exxon Mobil) in Mozambique and Tilenga (Total Energies/CNOOC) in Uganda. Its offshore projects include Coral South FLNG (ENI) in Mozambique and BP Tortue (BP) in Senegal/Mauritania, to name a few.

Technip Energies holds prominent positions in the thriving fields of LNG, hydrogen, and ethylene, making it a valuable asset for ongoing LNG projects in Africa and the development of new hydrogen and LNG ventures across the continent. Notably, the company played a pivotal role in the successful Coral South FLNG project in Mozambique, which recently achieved a milestone by exporting its first LNG shipment to Croatia.

Furthermore, Technip Energies has partnered with Empresa Nacional de Hydrocarbonetos Logistics to establish the first engineering company in Mozambique, primarily staffed by Mozambicans. This collaboration has significantly contributed to the growth of human capital in the regional energy sector, empowering the local workforce and enhancing the region's energy expertise.

Beyond its notable project developments in Africa's energy sector, the company goes the extra mile by actively championing local content and human capital development. This steadfast commitment to capacity-building initiatives underscores their dedication to shaping a brighter energy future for the continent. The company's emphasis on increasing human capital and its strong focus on promoting local content are instrumental in equipping the region with crucial skills needed for further advancements in the fields of engineering and technology.

In June, during the Invest in African Energies Paris Forum, which was hosted by the AEC, Technip Energies and Congo's Ministry of Hydrocarbons joined forces to sign a pivotal cooperation agreement. The primary goal of this agreement is to enhance capacity building for sustainable onshore and offshore energy projects. With a strong emphasis on energy transition principles such as LNG, zero-carbon solutions, and decarbonization, the deal sets a clear path towards a more sustainable future.

Technip Energies' expertise in health, safety, and environmental studies will play a crucial role in contributing to these sustainability efforts. This partnership signifies a significant stride in fostering a domestic LNG market and elevating Congo's status as a regional hub and global exporter, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

With LNG projects gaining traction in many African countries, partnerships with Technip Energies have assisted with the advancement of new technologies in the field as well as providing services that ensure sustainability.

Additionally, in 2021, Technip Energies actively engaged with stakeholders to build an inclusive and comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Roadmap, demonstrating dedication to transparency and collaboration in tackling global challenges. This holistic approach aims to foster a sustainable industry ecosystem by positively impacting the environment, empowering communities, and upholding ethical governance practices. The roadmap focuses on four pillars: driving climate solutions through decarbonization and innovation; enabling people to thrive with an inclusive culture and well-being; collaborating to create sustainable impact; and leading responsibly with ESG accountability and transparency. Through this commitment, Technip Energies aspires to be a responsible corporate leader, contributing to a more sustainable and responsible future for all.

“The Chamber celebrates the milestone of having a global energy leader such as Technip Energies support our efforts to make energy poverty across the African continent history by 2030. With a strong focus on sustainability, the company's cutting-edge project management and engineering services have contributed to numerous successful projects in Africa, both onshore and offshore. Its commitment to local content and human capital development demonstrates their dedication to empowering local communities and fostering a domestic LNG market,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, “We are proud to have Technip Energies as a Gold Sponsor of the continent’s biggest energy event and look forward to a wide range of deals being signed at the event in October.”

As a gold sponsor of AEW, Technip Energies’ involvement underscores the significance of creating a sustainable energy landscape for the region. Through its support and expertise, the company plays a crucial role in driving sustainable energy solutions in Africa.

