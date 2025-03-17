The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa says research in key areas of Uganda’s 10-fold growth strategy will go a long way in supporting the country’s path to a middle income economy.

While officiating at the 22nd graduation ceremony of the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) on Friday, 14 March 2025, the Deputy Speaker said that Uganda’s economy is projected from US$55 billion to US$500 billion by 2040.

“Our strategy is based on agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral development, science, technology and innovation. If you require our support on research, it must be aligned with national interests and the future plans of this country. I urge UMI to take the lead on this,” Tayebwa said.

He also urged the UMI and other public institutions to ensure career growth of their employees, noting that government plans to prioritise promotional development in the next financial year.

“It is a shame when you have an institution or a university where you do not promote academic professionals. Our focus now is to fund our universities so that they can promote their staff who meet their qualifications. I urge you to share your promotion plan with us [Parliament] so that we give you that funding,” Tayebwa said.

On the quality of courses offered at the institute, Tayebwa commended the leadership for strengthening UMI’s pedagogical approach by fighting duplication of courses, which he said has churned out valuable members of society and upheld the academic integrity of the institution.

The Deputy Speaker also noted that UMI has contributed to shaping Uganda’s public service and civil society urging the graduates to strive at being problem-solvers.

“UMI has shaped our research agenda as well as the future of this country by training credible managers that have helped this country develop a resilient economy and go on a transformation journey,” Tayebwa added.

The UMI Chancellor, Justice Bart Katureebe urged Parliament to consider formalising the application of alternative justice systems which he said are efficient, community driven and culturally relevant.

“The formal judicial system plays a pivotal role in dispensing justice but is often overburdened, slow and sometimes inaccessible to marginalised communities. Alternative justice systems like mediation, arbitration and traditional dispute resolution mechanisms can offer complementary solutions,” Katureebe said.

He urged the graduates to pursue research which he said will be paramount, and a reflection of the training obtained from the institution.

Over 3,294 were awarded degrees and diplomas. Six students got doctorates (PhDs), 867 got master’s degrees, 2,411 postgraduate diplomas and 10 ordinary diplomas.