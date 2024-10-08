Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will meet Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Helsinki on 9 October. The visit programme includes political consultations between Finland and Tanzania.

The foreign ministers will discuss ways to promote the bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. Other topics on the agenda are the regional situation in East Africa, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Finland and Tanzania have worked together outstandingly well based on the long-term development cooperation partnership between the countries. Now we want to strengthen our economic relations in particular, for example in the mining and forest industries as well as in the ICT sector. We also share a common interest in promoting the rights of women and girls globally,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Valtonen.

During his visit to Finland, Foreign Minister Kombo will also meet President of the Republic Alexander Stubb, representatives of the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) and the business sector.