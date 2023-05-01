High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 27th April, 2023, the United Republic of Tanzania swiftly and successfully evacuated its nationals from war-torn Republic of Sudan, the evacuated Tanzanians arrived in Dar es Salaam aboard the national flag carrier,  Air Tanzania Company Limited.

Since mid April, 2023, Sudan has been besieged by bitter confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's paramilitary.

