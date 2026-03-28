With support from the Pandemic Fund, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, through the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, convened an International Health Regulations (IHR) Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting in Arusha. The meeting brought together key stakeholders to review progress and prioritize actions to strengthen national systems for public health emergency preparedness and response.

Held from 24 to 27 March 2026, the meeting focused on assessing the implementation of IHR core capacities for the period January to March 2026. Participants also identified existing gaps and developed priority actions for April to June 2026reinforcing Tanzania’s commitment to building resilient systems capable of preventing, detecting, and responding to public health threats.

Opening the discussions, National IHR Focal Point, Dr. Vida Mmbaga, emphasized the need for the review process to go beyond routine reporting and demonstrate real impact.

“This assessment must clearly show the impact we are making in strengthening systems that support timely prevention, detection, notification, and response to public health events,” she said.

“We must prioritize actions that deliver value for money and align with the National Action Plan for Health Security

She noted that strengthening systems in line with the 7-1-7 target remains critical for improving both national and global health security.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Director of Preventive Services, Dr. Otilia Gowelle, underscored the need for inclusive, multisectoral engagement.

“Engaging all key sectors is essential to achieving meaningful impact,” she said.

“Strengthening public health emergency systems requires coordinated efforts across sectors to build and sustain all core capacities under the IHR.”

Her remarks reinforced the importance of the One Health approach, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health in preventing and responding to public health risks.

Representing WHO, Dr. Faraja Msemwa, Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) Cluster Lead, commended Tanzania’s continued progress and commitment.

“We appreciate the active participation of all sectors and Tanzania’s continued commitment to strengthening IHR implementation,” she said.

“Tanzania has been among the leading countries in the African region in regularly submitting the Mandatory State Party Annual Assessment reports.”

She further highlighted encouraging progress made by the country across the IHR capacities within Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar. .

“The country’s performance in SPAR and JEE assessments shows steady progress at different levels. WHO remains committed to supporting Tanzania to achieve even greater advancements in implementing the IHR.”

The IHR Technical Working Group meets quarterly, providing a structured platform to review implementation of activities outlined in the Annual Operational Plan (AOP) derived from the 5 years National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) and guides priority actions to strengthen IHR core capacities.

By fostering accountability, coordination, and evidence-based planning, the TWG continues to play a critical role in implementation of IHR Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and strengthening Tanzania’s capacity to effectively manage public health emergencies and safeguard the health of its population.