In a major step toward strengthening regional health security, Tanzania has officially gained the capacity to inspect ships and issue internationally recognized Ship Sanitation Certificates (SSCs) in accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). This milestone enhances the country’s ability to prevent the cross-border spread of infectious diseases through maritime routes and positions Tanzania as a leader in port health preparedness.

This week, 45 Port Health Officers from mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar completed intensive training in Dar es Salaam, facilitated by international experts from the World Health Organization (WHO). The program equips officers to conduct ship sanitation inspections and assess compliance with global public health standards—an essential function at designated Points of Entry (PoEs).

Dr. Amour Selemani, Head of Port Health Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative:

“Tanzania’s ports—especially Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Mtwara—serve as critical gateways for over seven neighboring countries. Empowering our officers to issue SSCs ensures we meet international standards while safeguarding regional health.”

The training supports Tanzania’s commitment to the Pandemic Fund initiative, launched recently in Mwanza by the Deputy Prime Minister. The initiative aims to strengthening systems for pandemic preparedness and response in Tanzania.

Under IHR 2005, WHO member states are required to build core capacities at PoEs, including seaports. SSCs either Ship Sanitation Control Exemption Certificates (SSCEC) or Ship Sanitation Control Certificates (SSCC)are issued following inspections of potable water systems, food storage, waste management, vector control, and overall hygiene conditions aboard vessels.

Dr. George Kauki, WHO-Tanzania’s Surveillance Officer, described the phased training approach: “We began with virtual modules, followed by hands-on sessions tailored to Tanzania’s maritime context. Only officers trained by WHO-accredited experts are authorized to inspect and certify ships.”

Participants were drawn from key ports across the country, including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Mtwara, and Tanga, as well as Malindi, Wete, Mkoani, Fumba, and Mkokotoni in Zanzibar—ensuring national coverage and operational readiness.

Dr. Amour further confirmed that essential inspection equipment is already in place, with additional tools being procured through WHO support under the Pandemic Fund.

This achievement not only strengthens Tanzania’s maritime health surveillance but also sets a precedent for neighboring countries. It reinforces Tanzania’s leadership in advancing global health security and demonstrates its commitment to implementing international standards at critical entry points.