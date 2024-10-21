The new honey trademark is a guarantee of quality. Companies can only use the new trademark by adhering to common standards that protect the sector's reputation in international markets.

The creation of the Tanzania Honey Trademark elevates the visibility of Tanzanian bee products in competitive markets by adhering to strict standards.

Honey companies that acquire the trademark will gain access to exclusive benefits, including the right to display the trademark, priority access to trade fairs, and increased visibility through the official honey website. A robust traceability system will also be put in place to build consumer trust and verify product quality.

The trademark was launched on 4 October 2024, in Tabora – one of Tanzania’s top honey-making regions. Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Pindi H. Chana, officiated the event.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the International Trade Centre (ITC), the Tanzanian Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), the Belgian Development Agency (ENABEL), and local producers.

These organizations work together in the Beekeeping Value Chain Support (BEVAC) project. Ten honey businesses that work with BEVAC participated in the event, showcasing their products and sharing their experiences.

Looking ahead, BEVAC will focus on raising awareness about the trademark, strengthening the traceability system, and supporting honey producers to meet the quality standards.

By doing so, the Tanzania Honey Trademark will help position the country’s honey as a trusted, high-quality product in both domestic and global markets.

With continued collaboration, this initiative promises to significantly boost Tanzania’s honey sector, ensuring sustainability, consumer trust, and increased market access.