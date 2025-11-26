The continental meeting of Catholic Television Directors from Africa and Madagascar was held in Nairobi (Kenya) from 24 to 28 November 2025, with the participation of German partners and the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, represented by Sr. Nina, Communication Specialist.

Pacis TV had the honor of presenting:

- its recent achievements,

- its strategic projects,

- its continental and international collaboration opportunities.

- The channel also led some key segments of the meeting.

The opening session was delivered, on behalf of His Eminence Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo, by His Excellency Bishop Bernardine Mfumbusa, who was recently mandated in Kigali by the African bishops to coordinate communication within SECAM.

Participating countries: Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya (AMECEA), Mali, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Togo, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, Rome, and Austria.

Throughout the day, the Dicastery for Communication, Bishop Mfumbusa, and the CRTN/ACN team presented the Catholic Television Network Service for Africa Project, emphasizing:

- the urgent need to train communication experts within dioceses;

- the importance of avoiding competition with secular media;

- the mission of enlightening society through the power of truth;

- the need to strengthen collaboration with Catholic celebrities and influencers for the common good.

Special Participation of Rwandan Priests Studying at CUEA

Three Rwandan priests studying at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa received special permission to attend Pacis TV’s presentation:

Fr. Patrice,

Fr. Jean de Dieu,

Fr. Damien Kimenyi.

They expressed great interest in the vision and orientations presented, thereby strengthening the link between academic formation and the Church’s media mission.

SIGNIS International Update

SIGNIS also provided an update on the upcoming Kigali International Meeting scheduled for August 2026. This future gathering will prioritize:

- strengthening the digital media presence of Catholic institutions;

- developing artificial intelligence tools and influencer databases;

- addressing the communication gaps that persist in several episcopal conferences, some of which still lack official spokespersons.

Recognition of Pacis TV’s Continental Leadership

After the exchanges among all African Catholic televisions, it became evident that Pacis TV stands among the leading Catholic TV stations on the continent. This recognition was strongly echoed by Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, CEO of APO Group, who highlighted the channel’s growing visibility, operational professionalism, and strategic impact across Africa.

Pacis TV is pleased to contribute actively to a renewed vision of Catholic communication in Africa, rooted in truth, collaboration, and service to the common good.