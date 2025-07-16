The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (https://SECAM.org) is pleased to announce its 20th Plenary Assembly, scheduled to take place from 30 July to 4 August 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme: “Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace.” This Assembly, coinciding with the Jubilee Year, offers a moment of deep ecclesial grace to evaluate the life and mission of the Church in Africa and to set forth a visionary roadmap for the next 25 years (2025–2050).

A Continental Ecclesial Milestone

The Plenary Assembly of SECAM is the most important gathering of the Catholic Church in Africa and its Islands. Held every three years, it brings together a significant number of Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, priests, religious men and women, and lay faithful from across the continent and beyond. This 20th edition is expected to host approximately 250 participants from all 54 African countries and its islands, along with invited dignitaries and Church partners from other continents, making it a truly continental and global ecclesial event. It will serve as a privileged moment of reflection, communion, and decision-making for the life and mission of the Church in Africa.

The Assembly will be presided over by His Eminence Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa and President of SECAM. Building on the mandate of the 19th Plenary Assembly in Accra (July 2022), the Kigali Assembly will evaluate progress in strengthening synodality, institutional autonomy, theological foundations, and regional collaboration across the Church in Africa.

Advancing a Shared Vision

Since 2022, SECAM has worked through its Standing Committee and Secretariat to promote greater communion and mission through:

Advancing synodality and participation at all levels;

Strengthening institutional and financial self-reliance;

Enhancing theological reflection and pastoral care;

Fostering intercontinental and ecumenical partnerships;

Raising Africa’s voice on global issues such as climate change, justice, and peace.

Addressing Pastoral and Cultural Realities

One major issue under review will be the pastoral accompaniment of Catholics in polygamous unions, a complex cultural reality in African societies and beyond. SECAM has engaged theologians across the continent to explore this topic theologically and pastorally.

The Assembly will also feature key presentations, including:

A theological reflection on the theme: “Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace”

A draft document entitled: “The Vision of the Church–Family of God in Africa and its Islands: 2025–2050”

A pastoral document on “Accompaniment of Persons in Polygamous Situations”

These will be complemented by plenary discussions, working groups, liturgical celebrations, departmental reports, and a concluding message to the Church and society.

The Twelve Pillars of the Church’s Future

Earlier this year, in preparation for the Assembly, SECAM held a high-level seminar in Accra (April 2025) to develop a long-term vision for the African Church. Discussions centered around twelve key pillars:

Evangelization (Catholic education and theological formation) A self-reliant Church; Family-based models of leadership; Missionary discipleship and synodality; Care for creation; Youth engagement and ecclesial renewal; Justice, peace, and integral human development; Ecumenism and interfaith dialogue; Digital evangelization; Health and well-being of God’s people; Liturgical life in African contexts; Church and political engagement.

This strategic vision document will be presented for discussion and possible adoption by the bishops at the Kigali Assembly.

Engaging Africa’s Socio-Political Challenges

In keeping with its prophetic mission, SECAM will also assess current political and social dynamics across the regions of Africa, with a focus on:

Governance and public leadership;

Human rights and social justice;

Poverty and debt;

Climate and environmental stewardship;

Dialogue, peacebuilding, and interreligious relations;

Safeguarding and youth protection.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

communications.secam@gmail.com

www.SECAM.org

Rev. Fr. Rafael Simbine Júnior

Secretary General, SECAM

Accra, Ghana

About SECAM:

Founded in 1969 during Pope St. Paul VI’s historic visit to Africa, SECAM is the continental structure of the Catholic Church in Africa and Madagascar. Its mission is to foster communion, promote evangelization, and be the moral and spiritual voice of the Church across the continent.

Its key departments include:

Commission for Evangelization;

Justice, Peace and Development Commission (JPDC);

Department of Social Communication.

In addition, SECAM operates a Liaison Office to the African Union based in Addis Ababa to ensure Church participation in continental policymaking and advocacy.

SECAM is composed of eight regional episcopal bodies: