FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (https://www.FIFA.com) gears up to go Beyond Greatness with announcement of Sydney Harbour Bridge celebrations; rare opportunity for Sydneysiders and visitors to walk on Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday, 25 June; fan registration to attend is now open here (https://apo-opa.info/43eWarp) .

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ together with Destination NSW have today announced that on Sunday, 25 June, Sydney’s most iconic landmark, Sydney Harbour Bridge, located on Gadigal land, will turn into a festival of football to celebrate 25 days to go until the official kick-off of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™.

The event on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, overlooking the show-stopping city and glittering harbour, will be a celebration of football, culture, community and free to the public to attend. Fans are invited to register HERE (https://apo-opa.info/3IRw7yh) to be part of this unique opportunity to walk, jog or dance across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Unity Beat as well as music from participating nations, and engage with the tournament via a series of unique activations.

This powerful and colourful display of unity and inclusivity will see thousands of fans be joined by grassroots football and multicultural communities, local and international football legends, FIFA and NSW Government representatives and the tournament’s Beyond Greatness Champions on one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks.

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura said: “Football unites the world, and this month on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge the power of our game to bring people together will once again be showcased.”

"This FIFA Women’s World Cup will truly be a unique event and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With its thriving culture and world-class experiences, Sydney is a fantastic location to celebrate the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Sydney Harbour Bridge will be the perfect setting to rally and unite our communities and create an enticing and distinctive experience that truly goes Beyond Greatness.”

Sydney is set to come alive during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023 tournament, hosting 11 matches across two venues, secured by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency.

A central destination throughout the tournament, Sydney will host Australia’s opening match between Australia and Republic of Ireland kicking off on July 20th. Sydney will also witness the world champions crowned when the final takes place at Stadium Australia on August 20th.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham, said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup is another mega event for Sydney, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world and millions of dollars in visitor expenditure for the state. NSW is ready to host football fans, families and visitors in Sydney to cheer on their favourite team at one of the biggest tournaments in the world.”

“Akin to hosting the first Women’s World Cup south of the equator, being part of this activation on our iconic bridge on 25 June is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I encourage football fans to get involved in the opportunity to help showcase our state and women’s football to the world.”

The Sydney Harbour Bridge will close to traffic on Sunday, 25 June from 4.00am to 10.30am (local time) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup event. The Sydney Harbour Tunnel will remain open, but delays are expected. Trains will continue to operate across the bridge and the footpath and cycleway will remain open. For more information on public transport visit transportnsw.info (https://apo-opa.info/3C6k8Je) and for details on road closures visit livetraffic.com (https://apo-opa.info/3oG9Xbj).

Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3Ccaftr) register to be part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Sydney Harbour Bridge celebrations.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will run from 20 July - 20 August 2023. To secure your tickets visit FIFA.com/tickets. Join the conversation on Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/45D9ebw), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3IQDZA9), TikTok (https://apo-opa.info/3WN35W7) or Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/43gT3im) by using #FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness

Please note that a selection of images are also available for media to use for editorial purposes. To access, please click here (https://apo-opa.info/3oGW5gY).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org