On Monday 17 March, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa visited Uganda’s crisis centre – which is established in the event of major disease outbreaks – in response to the ongoing spread of the Ebola virus in the country. Sweden is providing SEK 20 million to Uganda’s Ebola response, to be channelled through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“Ebola is a deadly disease that can spread quickly. Sweden and other donors play an important role in assisting partner countries during infectious outbreaks. This has become even more crucial since the United States, which has been a major donor to health-related efforts, paused large parts of its support. That’s why we’re providing support to Uganda’s Ebola response within our bilateral cooperation,” says Mr Dousa.

On 30 January 2025, Uganda declared its eighth Ebola outbreak, with 12 confirmed cases including two deaths to date. The Ugandan Government’s response together with partner organisations has been resolute, with early vaccination within the framework of clinical trials, and regular and extensive contact tracing and isolation of people who have been in contact with individuals infected with Ebola. Unlike previous Ebola outbreaks, this outbreak’s known infections are primarily located in the metropolis of Uganda, which could entail additional risks and challenges for the response.