To promote the economic independence of women in Guinea, a workshop was established through a collaboration between TİKA and the AREMA Women’s Union to process ginger and chili pepper, two of the country’s most widely consumed food products.

In the workshop, which provides a sustainable income model for women engaged in traditional agricultural practices, raw ginger and chili pepper are processed and transformed into powdered forms.

This process enhances the value of the products, which are typically sold in the market for 1-2 euros per kilogram in their raw state, effectively doubling the earnings for the women.

The powdered ginger, ginger tea, and powdered chili pepper produced are meticulously packaged and made available to the market following inspection by food safety controllers. This process not only boosts women’s economic earnings but also contributes to regional development.

In addition to supporting Guinea’s local economy, the workshop empowers women to play a more active role in both social and economic spheres.