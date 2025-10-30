The Suriname Business Forum (SBF), a leading advocate for private sector growth in Suriname, has partnered with Caribbean Energy Week (CEW), the premier regional energy conference connecting stakeholders across the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Suriname Business Forum (SBF), established in 2007, serves as a national platform for formulating, implementing and monitoring Suriname’s strategy for local private sector development. Composed of representatives from key ministries, business associations, academia and labor unions, SBF fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve the country’s business climate and advance economic growth. Through initiatives such as the Suriname Business Development Center, the forum works to strengthen entrepreneurship, enhance trade and support job creation in line with emerging opportunities from international investment and the growth of Suriname’s oil and gas sector.

SBF’s partnership with CEW 2026 reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to fostering local content and ensuring that Suriname’s oil and gas boom delivers tangible benefits for the nation’s workforce, businesses and communities. President Geerlings-Simons has stated that Suriname will launch a National Local Content Program in 2026, designed to engage people and businesses directly in the emerging oil and gas industry through measures such as local hiring requirements, regional training and financing hubs and other legislative initiatives.

“Through our partnership with the Suriname Business Forum, Caribbean Energy Week is proud to offer SBF members direct access to international investors, policymakers and energy leaders,” says Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power. “This collaboration not only strengthens the dialogue between local and global stakeholders but also provides actionable insights and networking opportunities that will empower Surinamese businesses to play a meaningful role in shaping the country’s emerging oil and gas sector.”

As a partner of Caribbean Energy Week, SBF will serve as a bridge linking Surinamese businesses with regional and international players shaping the Caribbean’s energy landscape. The collaboration highlights Suriname’s growing private sector and will create opportunities for knowledge exchange, visibility and engagement across key discussions on investment, local content and economic development.

Taking place under the theme Leveraging Energy Diversity Across the Caribbean, CEW – taking place on March 30-April 1, 2026 in Paramaribo – will convene industry leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators to explore energy sector growth, investment opportunities and regional collaboration.

Join us in shaping the future of Caribbean energy. To participate in this landmark event, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.