Salima, a mother of four, was severely affected by the floods that hit Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in April 2025. She had previously fled violence and insecurity in the country’s eastern provinces to seek refuge in Kinshasa “A few days after I arrived, the rains caught us by surprise. We lost everything. The entire neighbourhood was heavily flooded. People had to flee to seek refuge elsewhere.”

Many of the flood-affected Kinshasa residents were provided with temporary shelter in Kinkole, a neighbourhood in Kinshasa where the government set up a site. More than 100 families were relocated to the shelters. With ambulances mobilized under the World Health Organization's (WHO) SURGE system – a mechanism project for public health emergency preparedness and response – many patients, including pregnant women, were transferred promptly to referral health facilities, ensuring timely and appropriate care.

“Less than 24 hours after the disaster, we were on the ground for a rapid assessment of the situation,” said Dr Guy Kalambayi, Emergency Preparedness and Response Officer with WHO in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We helped set up a care unit with the minimum resources needed to relieve the population. Our responsiveness was greatly appreciated by the communities, both in terms of addressing their immediate needs and safeguarding their health.”

WHO supported the health authorities to develop public health situation analysis, provide health services to those affected, assess the health needs and provide safe drinking water to the displaced and the households hosting them.

By June 2025, more than 5000 people were still living at the Kinkole site, out of the over 10 000 people affected by the floods in the sprawling capital city and its surroundings.

Over than two months after the devastating floods that affected at least five major cities in the country, the authorities, supported by WHO and partners, continue to assist those affected to recover from the disaster.

In total, about 1.5 million people were affected across the country by the floods, which also damaged more than 200 schools, over 100 health centres, as well as houses and markets. WHO provided essential medical supplies, including emergency medical equipment, to cover the health needs of 10 000 people for three months. WHO also supplied four tents for emergency shelter.

“With access to health services disrupted by the disaster, it is critically important to care for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities or chronic conditions who require regular care,” says Dr Kalmbayi.

The authorities launched emergency efforts to repair damaged infrastructure and mobilize teams to coordinate humanitarian assistance. In Kinkole and elsewhere, the government and its partners are taking measures to ensure appropriate and dignified living conditions, providing continuity of health services and care, including vaccination and psychosocial support.

“We needed safe shelter, water and food. That’s what we received, not to mention the care we received with free medicines,” says Albertine, a medical student in Kinshasa affected by the disaster.

For Dr Emilia Sana, Flood Incident Manager at the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare, the coordinated response to the floods “marks a turning point towards a more effective multisectoral framework for our efforts, bringing key ministries together at the highest level.”

WHO and partners continue to support the government strengthen outbreak prevention measures, including securing the supply of safe drinking water, sanitation and reinforcing of community-based disease surveillance systems.

“We may have lost all our material possessions, but we are still alive and in good health. That's what matters,” says Salima.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains vulnerable to climate-linked disasters. Off-season rains in June, for instance, claimed at least 29 lives in three districts of Kinshasa, with more than 500 households affected.

“One of the key takeaways from this emergency, both in Kinshasa and other provinces, is that there is power in collaboration, particularly in managing potentially epidemic diseases and chronic conditions, thereby ensuring continuity of care. WHO's support through providing medicines to the affected communities has been invaluable,” says Dr Sana of the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare.