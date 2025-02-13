Sunbeth Global Concepts (www.Sunbeth.net) was a proud gold sponsor, exhibitor, and panellist at Chocoa 2025, the leading marketplace for high-quality, sustainable cocoa and chocolate. The event was part of Amsterdam Cocoa Week, held from 4 to 9 February 2025.

SGC is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s cocoa industry, which is the fourth largest globally. It originates approximately 35,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans annually and collaborates with over 3000 local farmers. The company has implemented several innovative and transformative solutions aimed at improving these farmers' livelihoods, including increasing yields through hybrid seedlings and connecting farmers to premium international markets.

As a gold sponsor, SGC exhibited at the Chocoa Trade Fair, which boasted over 100 stands and over 2,750 industry professionals from every step of the cocoa value chain. This presented a unique opportunity for SGC to ensure that the livelihoods of cocoa farmers remain a critical focus in the conversation around sustainability, particularly given the continued rise in global demand for ethically sourced cocoa.

“Chocoa 2025 presented the ideal platform to engage stakeholders on pressing industry issues such as the EU's regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR), conscious consumerism, balancing living income and wages of farmers, and the need for ethical labour practices, amongst others. Events like these enable us to advocate for solutions that directly improve the lives of farmers while addressing the many systemic challenges that exist, underscoring SGC’s commitment to creating a sustainable cocoa supply chain where farmers are empowered, their incomes are enhanced, and their communities thrive,” said SGC’s Sustainability Director, Oyinkansola Owoyemi.

“SGC’s sponsorship and participation at Chocoa 2025 reflects our company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and enhancing the livelihoods of local cocoa farmers. The event provided invaluable opportunities to network and share insights with industry leaders and stakeholders at the heart of the global cocoa industry.”

As a leading industry player in the African cocoa bean market, SGC also had the opportunity to contribute to these and other key industry discussions at the Amsterdam Sustainable Cocoa Conference. This conference brought together global leaders and authorities in the cocoa and chocolate industry as well as representatives of cocoa farmers, NGOs, service providers, and the research community.

Owoyemi participated in a panel discussion on 7 February titled "Why should we care more for invisible farmers and workers in the cocoa supply chain?". The discussion aimed to understand more about the underrepresented cocoa farmers and workers, with topics ranging from the cocoa supply chain to wage mapping and the risks of forced labour.

“Supporting the local farmers who contribute significantly to Nigeria’s success as a global player in the cocoa bean market is a key priority for SGC. From upskilling farmers and providing hybrid cocoa seedlings to replace older trees, to connecting farmers to premium markets through our Rainforest Alliance certification programme, we aim to improve farmers’ earnings and encourage long-term environmental and social sustainability. Sharing these insights and learning from other industry specialists during the insightful panel discussion was invaluable,” added Owoyemi.

As SGC continues to lead the way in ethical sourcing and sustainability, the company is excited to build on the momentum from Chocoa 2025 and further positively impact the global and African cocoa industry.

About Sunbeth Global Concepts:

Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited (SGCL) is a prominent leader in the export of premium agricultural commodities, including cocoa beans, cashew nuts, soybeans, tree nuts, and sesame seeds.

Established in 2017, SGCL has quickly become a major player in the Nigerian agricultural export industry, exporting over 150,000 MT of these products and securing approximately 15% of Nigeria's cocoa export market share. We are known for our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability, working directly with farmers to ensure the highest quality and responsible production practices.

Join Sunbeth Global Concepts on this journey of creating lasting change in the cocoa industry. Learn more about our initiatives and how you can be part of the solution by visiting www.Sunbeth.net or contacting corporatecommsandcorporateaffairs@sunbeth.net