UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today expressed grave concern over the worsening human rights situation in and around El Fasher in North Darfur, in Sudan. Civilian casualties, attacks on humanitarian personnel, and cases of sexual violence are increasing, as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensify their offensive on the city and nearby camps for internally displaced people (IDPs).

At least 129 civilians were killed between 20 and 24 April in El Fasher city, Um Kedada district and the Abu Shouk IDP camp.

In total, the UN Human Rights Office has confirmed that at least 481 civilians have been killed in North Darfur since 10 April, although the actual number is likely much higher. This figure includes at least 210 civilians, including nine medical professionals, who were killed in Zamzam IDP camp between 11 and 13 April.

In addition, dozens of people were reported to have died due to lack of food, water and medical care in RSF detention facilities or while walking for days in harsh conditions in an attempt to flee violence.

The recent attacks in North Darfur have also displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, many of whom had already been displaced during the conflict. Most of them are currently in Tawila, Dar es Salam and other localities, where they face dire conditions amid continued restrictions on access to lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

In an alarming development, ethnically motivated attacks targeting specific communities are occurring once more in Darfur - following a similar pattern of violations and abuses seen elsewhere in the region when the RSF and allied militia gained control of areas held by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), such as El Geneina and other locations in West Darfur in 2023.

“The rising number of civilian casualties and the widespread reports of sexual violence are horrifying,” said the High Commissioner, adding his grave concern at continued attacks on humanitarian workers and medical personnel that go against international law and exacerbate the already limited access to healthcare.

“We have heard accounts of people being abducted from Zamzam IDP camp and of women, girls and boys being raped or gang raped there or as they tried to escape the attacks,” said Türk, noting that the fate of so many others trapped inside the camp is unknown.

“The systems to assist victims in many areas are on the verge of collapse, medical workers are themselves under threat and even water sources have been deliberately attacked. The suffering of the Sudanese people is hard to imagine, harder to comprehend and simply impossible to accept,” he stressed.

Just over two years ago, clashes between the RSF and the SAF erupted into a conflict that has had dramatic human rights, protection and humanitarian consequences for the civilian population. The situation, especially in North Darfur, continues to deteriorate with the war now in its third year.

“Civilians must be allowed safely to leave El Fasher and surrounding areas and must be protected wherever they go. I call on both parties, notably their leaders, urgently to halt all human rights violations and abuses, respect international humanitarian and human rights law, and put an end to this senseless war,” Türk added.