The recent security instability in parts of Wad Madani in Al-Jazirah state, previously a safe haven for displaced people from Khartoum, has prompted the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and other humanitarian workers to relocate their staff. This disruption threatens to deprive millions in need of crucial humanitarian aid and will lead to new waves of displacement, warns the IRC.

The conflict, involving RSF and SAF forces, has resulted in the capture of Abu Guta village and clashes in areas including Abu Haraz and Al Sharfa. The conflict features heavy artillery, airstrikes, and disruptions to civilian movement, including the closure of bridges in and around Wad Madani.

The IRC reiterates its call for an end to hostilities and the lifting of all barriers preventing populations from accessing humanitarian aid.

Mohammed Mahdi, Deputy Director Programs for IRC in Sudan said,

“The ongoing war has propelled Sudan to the top of IRC's Emergency Watchlist for 2024–and pushed the country to the brink of collapse. Less than a year of fighting has already more than doubled the number of people in need of humanitarian support. An incursion in parts of Al-Jazirah state in Sudan has meant NGOs and civilians continue to be at risk and become displaced. Wad Madani, initially untouched heavily by the conflict, now faces the dire impact of the ongoing fighting. Since April 15, over 500,000 Sudanese had sought refuge in Wad Madani after fleeing Khartoum. Access to essential NGO services for vulnerable populations has been severely disrupted. Basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and shelter are becoming increasingly inaccessible, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. It is essential civilians have unfettered access to aid and that aid agencies are able to reach populations in need. The international community must unite to address these challenges, promoting peace and enabling humanitarian organizations to fulfil their vital role in providing support to those affected by the conflict. While the situation remains fluid, our foremost concern is the safety and security of our staff and the communities we serve. The IRC's country team is diligently assessing the situation's impact on ongoing programming in the region over the forthcoming days.”

The IRC in Sudan has adapted its programs and scaled up its response to address increased humanitarian needs in Sudan by refocusing on needs-based emergency responses to IDPs through integrated multi sectoral economic recovery and development; health and nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene. The IRC also provides integrated protection services, including comprehensive services for women, girls and children, as well as empowerment services, including for gender-based violence survivors in Blue Nile and Gedaref states. The IRC has also established a response in Al-Jazirah State and a logistics and coordination office in Port Sudan, and is also in the process of launching an emergency response in White Nile state through multipurpose cash assistance and water, sanitation and hygiene services to IDPs, refugees and host communities.