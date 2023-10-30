The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday facilitated the release of 64 detainees of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) who had been held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The released persons were transported from Khartoum to Wad Madani following a request from the parties to the conflict for the ICRC to act as a neutral intermediary.

"The ICRC's main goal is to guarantee that any release operation serves the best interests of the detainees, such as facilitating their reunion with their families," said Pierre Dorbes, the ICRC's head of delegation in Sudan. "We are prepared to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of more detainees."

The ICRC extends its services to all parties involved in the conflict to play the role of a neutral intermediary in the release of detainees. The ICRC does not negotiate or influence the decision on who is released or when the release takes place, nor does the ICRC disclose the identity of the detainees. These decisions are independently taken by the warring parties

Since the fighting erupted in April, the ICRC has facilitated the release and transfer of 292 persons detained in relation to the conflict in Sudan.