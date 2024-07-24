The UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan called on the international community to urgently step up efforts to end the country’s war, saying it had documented disturbing patterns of grave human rights violations during its three-week mission to neighboring Chad.

The Fact-Finding Mission visited Chad from 30 June to 18 July. It met with victims and survivors of the conflict in Sudan as well as members of Sudanese civil society, the diplomatic community and the UN Country Team.

The Mission traveled to eastern Chad, including to Adre, Farchana and Abeche. While the Mission acknowledges the tremendous efforts made by Chadian authorities and UN entities as well as other humanitarian first-line responders, it is clear that needs exceed the available support.

“This crisis requires the support of the international community as a whole,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission. “UN entities and humanitarian groups are in dire need of greater financial and other assistance to ensure Sudanese refugees and Chadian returnees have access to basic facilities, including nutrition, hygienic needs, health care, and education.”

The Mission also called on the international community to boost humanitarian support to the Chadian communities hosting refugees, citing the immense pressure they are under. The Chadian border town of Adre alone is hosting more than 200,000 Sudanese refugees, at least five times its original size.

The refugee community the Mission met described the violence they individually encountered that led them to flee Sudan. They detailed firsthand accounts of horrific acts of killings, sexual violence including gang-rape, arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, looting, the burning of houses, and the use of child soldiers. Many of the violations appear to be particularly targeted against professionals such as lawyers, human rights defenders, teachers, and doctors. Forced displacement was a common feature.

“I admire the courage of the many widows we have encountered in the camps,” said Expert Member Joy Ngozi Ezeilo. “No one deserves to go through such cruel life-changing experiences. In addition to losing their husbands and partners, these women are assuming alone the responsibility of feeding, educating, and caring for their multiple children, while losing their homes and means of livelihood. They need support at all levels.”

The Fact-Finding Mission also heard views on the steps that could and should be taken to break the recurring cycle of violence, and ensure accountability for those involved in atrocities, as well as justice and support for victims.

“It was disheartening to hear the testimonies of the victims of sexual violence,” said Expert Member Mona Rishmawi. “This violence appears to take place during captivity and while the women and girls are fleeing. Sometimes it is to punish a woman who is actively standing up for her community. Sometimes it is random and opportunistic. These brutal acts must stop and the perpetrators must be brought to justice. The victims also need strong physical and psychological support, which is unavailable to them now.”

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has killed thousands of people since it began in mid-April last year. More than 26 million people urgently need aid and are food insecure. Over ten million civilians have been displaced internally, and more than two million refugees have fled the country, according to the UN. Over 600.000 of those ended up in Chad.