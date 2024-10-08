The Council today decided to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan, where fighting is still ongoing between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their respective affiliated militias.

The restrictive measures currently in place under the Sudan sanctions regime will continue to apply until 10 October 2025 to a total of six individuals and six entities. Those designated are subject to travel restrictions in the EU, the freezing of assets, and a prohibition on the provision of funds or economic resources to them, whether directly or indirectly.

Background

On 22 January 2024, the Council adopted a first set of restrictive measures against six entities belonging or affiliated to the SAF and the RSF and responsible for supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan.

On 24 June 2024, the Council adopted further restrictive measures against six individuals of both warring sides.

Following a dramatic escalation of fighting in El Fasher in southwestern Sudan, instigated by the RSF against the SAF, the High Representative issued a statement on 22 September 2024, recalling the obligations contained in UN Security Council resolution 2736 and demanding that the RSF halt the siege and de-escalate fighting immediately. The High Representative also urged the belligerent parties, their affiliated militias, and their regional supporters to adhere to international humanitarian law by protecting civilians from conflict, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and allowing civilians caught in the crossfire to move.