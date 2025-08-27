With the support of the Government of Japan, UN Women Sudan—in partnership with the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All (SCEFA)—distributed 2,500 dignity kits and 3,275 kitchen utensil sets to displaced women and girls in Red Sea and Gedaref States. These kits not only meet urgent needs but also support women’s livelihoods and resilience.

Among the recipients is Bakhita, who has been displaced multiple times—from Khartoum to Madani and finally to Port Sudan—along with her seven family members, including a son with disabilities and a sick father. Despite these challenges, Bakhita opened a small shop at the gathering site, selling biscuits and candies. She is known for offering her products freely to neighbors and visitors, reflecting the Sudanese spirit of generosity. “Even in hardship, we welcome others. That’s who we are,” she said. The kitchen utensils she received have enabled her to expand her business and invest more in her shop, helping her support her family with pride.

Another example is Gisma, a widow who fled from Khartoum to South Sudan and then to Port Sudan, now raising four orphaned children alone—one of whom lives with a disability. Before receiving support, she was baking cookies using broken equipment, borrowed items, and plastic buckets repurposed for baking—none of which were ideal or safe. “I had proper baking tools in Khartoum, but lost everything when we fled,” she shared. Thanks to the kitchen kits, Gisma can now bake more efficiently, increase her income, and restore a sense of normalcy for her children.

Their stories reflect the power of small, well-timed support to help displaced women not only survive but rebuild their lives with courage and determination.

“These utensils are more than tools,” Bakhita said. “They gave me back my ability to provide for my family with dignity.”

“I never imagined I’d be able to bake again,” Gisma added. “But now, with this support, I can dream of growing my business.”

As Sudan continues to grapple with one of the world’s largest displacement and hunger crises, initiatives like these offer a glimmer of hope for the most affected communities. Over 7 million people are currently displaced across the country, and nearly half of Sudan’s population faces acute food insecurity. Against this backdrop, the support provided through the Japan-funded project not only meets urgent basic needs but also restores dignity and stability to women who have lost so much. By investing in community resilience, UN Women and its partners are ensuring that recovery is rooted in empowerment—and that no one is left behind.