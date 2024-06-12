Suburban Cloud (https://SuburbanCloud.ng), a leading sovereign cloud service provider, proudly announces its successful participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), held in Marrakech, Morocco. As a premier event in the global tech calendar, GITEX AFRICA brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond. Suburban Cloud's participation marked a significant milestone in its mission to provision end-to-end cloud services that connect and enable communities within Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.

Download document: https://apo-opa.co/3VoNiMS

A Suburban Cloud: A Vision Realized

Suburban Cloud's presence at GITEX AFRICA 2024 underscored its commitment to positioning itself as the ‘Cloud for Africa by Africa.’ As Nigeria’s foremost sovereign cloud service provider, Suburban Cloud showcased its innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of African enterprises, technology companies, government entities, educational institutions, and healthcare providers.

“We are thrilled to have participated in GITEX AFRICA 2024,” said Bruce Ayonote, CEO of Suburban Cloud. “This event provided us with the perfect platform to demonstrate our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class cloud services that cater specifically to the African market.”

Showcasing Innovation: The Suburban Cloud Console

A highlight of Suburban Cloud’s exhibition was the unveiling of the Suburban Cloud Console. This revolutionary “Manager Of The Cloud” solution received widespread acclaim for its unique features and functionalities. Designed to simplify cloud management, the Suburban Cloud Console offers an intuitive interface that enables users to seamlessly oversee their cloud infrastructure, applications, and services.

Attendees at GITEX AFRICA 2024 were particularly impressed by the Console’s user-friendly design and robust capabilities. Feedback highlighted its potential to transform how businesses and organizations manage their cloud environments, making it easier, more efficient, and more secure.

“The positive feedback we received for our Suburban Cloud Console is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence,” added Doe. “We believe this solution will be a game-changer for our clients, providing them with the tools they need to harness the full potential of the cloud.”

Launching VPS: A New Era of Cloud Services

In addition to the Suburban Cloud Console, Suburban Cloud (https://SuburbanCloud.ng) also introduced its new Virtual Private Server (VPS) offering during the event. The VPS launch was met with enthusiasm, as participants recognized the advantages of having a secure, scalable, and high-performance virtual server solution tailored to their specific requirements.

“Our VPS launch at GITEX AFRICA 2024 marks a significant advancement in our service offerings,” stated Sadeeq Hamza, Head of Cloud at Suburban. “This new service will provide our clients with enhanced flexibility, reliability, and control over their cloud resources, empowering them to achieve their business objectives with greater efficiency.”

Validating Suburban Cloud's Vision

GITEX AFRICA 2024 provided Suburban Cloud with invaluable exposure and the opportunity to engage with a diverse audience of stakeholders, potential clients, and industry experts. The event validated Suburban Cloud’s position as a leader in the African cloud services market, reinforcing its reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities.

“We are proud of the recognition and validation we received at GITEX AFRICA 2024,” said Hamza. “Our participation has not only strengthened our brand but also highlighted the critical role Suburban Cloud plays in the digital transformation of Africa.”

Looking Ahead

As Suburban Cloud looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission of empowering African communities through innovative cloud solutions. The insights and connections gained from GITEX AFRICA 2024 will drive further innovation and expansion, ensuring that Suburban Cloud continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients and stakeholders.

“Our journey is just beginning,” concluded CEO Bruce Ayonote. “We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Suburban Cloud will continue to lead the way in providing sovereign cloud services that drive progress, foster collaboration, and create opportunities for growth across Africa and beyond.”

For more information about Suburban Cloud and its offerings, please visit https://SuburbanCloud.ng.

Contact:

Suburban Cloud

Email: support@suburbancloud.ng

About Suburban Cloud:

Suburban Cloud is a leading hyperscale sovereign cloud service provider headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Serving a diverse range of sectors, including businesses, technology companies, government entities, educational institutions, and healthcare providers, Suburban Cloud is committed to delivering innovative cloud solutions that connect and empower communities within Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.