Global connectedness stood at 25% in 2025, matching the record high first reached in 2022

Namibia ranks among the top three countries globally for long‑term increases in connectedness since 2001; Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia record strong gains

The DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026 draws on more than 9 million data points worldwide

Globalization remains at a historically high level – despite escalating geopolitical tensions, rising U.S. tariffs, and unprecedented uncertainty about future trade policies. This is one of the key findings of the DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026 (https://Group.DHL.com), released today by DHL and New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Based on more than 9 million data points tracking international flows of trade, capital, information, and people, the report offers the most comprehensive view of globalization available.

Sub‑Saharan Africa: connectedness gains point to rising relevance in global trade

Against this global backdrop, the report presents a nuanced picture for Sub‑Saharan Africa. While levels of connectedness differ significantly across the region, several economies are strengthening their integration into global flows, underscoring steady progress over time, and highlighting scope for further gains in others.

Namibia ranks among the countries with the largest increases in connectedness since 2001, with Mozambique also featuring among the strongest long‑run improvers. More recently, Nigeria and Zambia are listed among the countries with the largest connectedness gains since 2022, reflecting growing momentum in trade, investment and people flows.

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub‑Saharan Africa, commented: “As supply chains across the globe continue to develop and trade routes expand into new territories, connectedness is emerging as a key differentiator for businesses and nations alike. The countries in our region that are strengthening their global links are becoming more visible in international trade networks. While this is an encouraging trend in terms of the scope of opportunities available, the key is to take advantage of these opportunities to drive consistent and reliable trade flows. This report further underscores how Africa is increasingly shifting from a narrative of aid to one of trade, a transformation powered by stronger integration, rising competitiveness, and improved access to global markets. To fully unlock this potential, the region needs strong regional connectivity, predictable cross-border processes, and partners that understand both local conditions and global trade requirements. At DHL Express, we are committed to being a catalyst for growth in Africa, ensuring that not only is Africa a part of global trade but a key driver within it.”

Beyond trade and investment, the report finds that people flows have recovered fully from the Covid‑19 collapse. In tourism, UN data show that Africa recorded a 17% increase in international arrivals in 2025 compared with 2019, the second‑largest increase among world regions, behind the Middle East.

In the report’s 2024 country ranking of 180 economies, South Africa ranks 53rd overall. Other Sub‑Saharan African countries with relatively higher overall ranks include Seychelles (40th), Mauritius (65th), Namibia (68th), Ghana (97th), Nigeria (100th), Mozambique (107th), and Kenya (119th).

Globalization has held firm since 2022

The report tracks globalization on a scale from 0% (no cross-border flows) to 100% (borders and distance have no impact). The world’s level of globalization was 25% in 2025, in line with the record high set in 2022.

“Globalization is holding its ground – and that alone speaks volumes about its value,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “From poverty to climate change, the world’s biggest challenges can only be solved through global thinking. The DHL Global Connectedness Report shows that countries and companies are not retreating behind national borders. That is good news. DHL strengthens global ties by connecting markets, businesses, and people so they can adapt, diversify, and unlock new opportunities – even in uncertain times.”

At the same time, the current level of globalization underlines how far the world remains from being fully globalized. In many areas, international flows could expand further in the absence of policy constraints.

No global split into rival blocs

Even as the U.S. and China decouple, most countries continue to engage with their longstanding partners. Over the past decade, only 4–6% of global goods trade, greenfield FDI, and cross-border M&A have shifted away from geopolitical rivals. Of these flows, most have not moved to close allies but to countries with flexible geopolitical positions, such as India and Vietnam. Overall, the world economy remains far from a broad split into rival blocs.

“The politics and policy surrounding globalization are much more volatile than the actual flows between countries,” said Prof. Steven A. Altman, Director of the DHL Initiative on Globalization at NYU Stern’s Center for the Future of Management. “Global trade patterns changed more in 2025 than they do in a typical year, but less than they did during other recent disruptions such as the early stages of the war in Ukraine. Sound decision-making requires a calibrated view of how much global business ties are really changing. The risks to globalization are real, but so is the resilience of global flows.”

The DHL Global Connectedness Report

Published regularly since 2011, the DHL Global Connectedness Report provides reliable insights on globalization by analyzing 14 types of international trade, capital, information, and people flows. The 2026 edition is based on more than 9 million data points. It ranks the connectedness of 180 countries, accounting for 99.6 percent of global gross domestic product and 99.0 percent of the world’s population. A set of 180 one-page country profiles summarizes each country’s pattern of globalization.

The report was commissioned by DHL and authored by Steven A. Altman and Caroline R. Bastian of New York University Stern School of Business.

The report and further resources are available at https://apo-opa.co/4diKcod.

Media Contacts:

DHL Group

Media Relations

Sabine Hartmann

Phone: +49 228 182-9944

E-mail: pressestelle@dhl.com

On the Internet: https://apo-opa.co/4b6zyjc

NYU Stern

Media Relations

Carolyn Ritter

Phone: +1 212 998 0624

E-mail: critter@stern.nyu.edu

Jeffrey Piascik

Phone: +1 212 998 0906

E-mail: jpiascik@stern.nyu.edu

About DHL Group:

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 584,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion Euros in 2025.

The logistics company for the world.

About New York University Stern School of Business:

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected to the City after which it is named, is one of the United States’ premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformational programs at graduate, undergraduate, and executive levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world’s business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world.