In line with this year’s theme marking the World Blood Donor Day celebrated on 14 June the South Sudan National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) conducted several activities. With support from World Health Organization (WHO) and the Red Cross, NBTS organized a blood donation campaign and drive to raise awareness of the life-saving role of blood and plasma donation and to encourage regular donation from first-time and long-term donors. Additionally, NBTS held a round table with leaders from the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Laboratory, the Red Cross, and the community to advocate for more support for sustainable national blood programs and promote values of compassion, community and solidarity.

The theme for this year is “Give blood, give hope: together we save lives”. It encapsulates the essence of blood donation and highlights the power of community and solidarity in saving lives. Blood and blood products are essential life-saving medicines, without a substitute. One blood donation often saves three lives. At the global level, blood is needed to save 14 million lives of mothers involved in childbirth annually, while South Sudan needs blood for mothers during childbirth, traumatic injuries, and babies and children with severe anaemia, malnutrition, and severe malaria.

From the blood donation campaign and drive, 86 units of blood were collected from 54 long-term donors and 32 new donors that will save lives of those in need. The campaign also featured an awareness and advocacy component, with the participation of various stakeholders, including high-level government officials."

Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative to South Sudan commended the Ministry of Health’s efforts and reaffirm WHO’s commitment to collaborate with the NBTS and partners to improve the provision of essential healthcare services, including blood transfusion services.

“WHO has been working closely with the Ministry of Health, specifically the NBTS to streamline and promote blood transfusion services” Said Dr Karamagi “Going forward, WHO will support NBTS in reviewing and updating the strategic plan and implementation guidelines, enhancing their capacity to provide blood transfusion services, and increase availability of blood products through the Health Sector Transformation (HSTP) Project”

“This partnership shows that when we work together, we can overcome critical gaps in ensuring there is a safe and adequate blood supply. The blood collected will directly save lives in our health facilities,” said Dr. Angelo Aruop Akeen, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Services.

WHO staff who volunteered to donate described the experience as meaningful and fulfilling.

“Knowing that a small act like this can make a difference in someone’s survival is deeply motivating,” said Dr Bayo Pontius, Reproductive, Maternal and Neonatal Health Officer, one of the WHO staff who participated in the drive. “This is a powerful reminder that each of us can contribute to saving lives.”

Every drop counts! “A blood donation can save a mother, a baby, a future.”